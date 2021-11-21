India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Will Ruturaj Gaikwad Make a Place in XI; Toss Upcoming

India is set to lock horns with New Zealand in the final T20I of the 3-match series in Kolkata. With an unassailable 2-0 lead, the Men in Blue will look to continue the winning spree and root for a whitewash. The hosts have been clinical so far in the series and have produced some phenomenal performances with the bat.

Captain Rohit has been leading the charts of the highest scorer with 103 runs from two innings and have smashed the most number of sixes – 7.

His deputy, KL Rahul has also been in top form and the way he toyed with the Kiwi bowlers, it was an absolute delight to watch. After losing his wicket early in the series opener, Rahul returned strong and smashed a half-century in Ranchi and was the to-scorer with a 49-ball 65.

While the India batters ticket almost all the boxes, the pacers found it hard to put a check on the run-flow. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar were expensive in the previous game as they leaked runs at an economy of more that 9 runs per over.

But Harshal Patel had some different plans on his international debut. His confidence and accuracy went hand-in-hand as the 30-year-old scalped two wickets and was the second-most economical bowler.

It won’t be a surprise that Harshal gets another game but it will be interesting to see if think tank makes any changes to the batting order. There are reports doing rounds that Chahar and Ishan Kishan will join the India A squad in South Africa. If that’s the case and the duo is unavailable, then Indore’s pace sensation Avesh Khan has a chance to make his debut.

The team may also rest Rahul and try Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top, who recently had a fabulous outing in the IPL 2021. At the same time, Yuzvendra Chahal would also expect a game after a heart-breaking World Cup snub, that too, after performing superbly in the UAE phase of the T20 tournament.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra

