Live: India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 Latest Score Updates - Amelia Kerr Double Blow Dents India

India Women vs New Zealand, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Live Updates: Follow the live coverage of India vs New Zealand Women's ODI World Cup 2022 match no. 8 at Seddon Park in Hamilton, Live streaming, live scorecard and commentary

India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, IND vs NZ Live Updates:
India Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, IND vs NZ Live Updates: Pooja Vastrakar took 4/34 as India kept New Zealand 260/9 in their second match of the world cup in Hamilton on Thursday. For New Zealand, Amy Satterthwaite top-scored with 75 off 84 while Amelia Kerr made 50. Read More

Mar 10, 2022 12:41 IST

Live: India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 Latest Score Updates: IND 119/5 in 34

5 runs over by Amelia Kerr and India are slowly sinking down the hole they dug for themselves. The required run rate is 8.87. Harmanpreet batting on 30 off 35 balls, Sneh Rana on 24 off 19. IND 119/5 in 34

Mar 10, 2022 12:37 IST

LIVE: IND vs NZ Socre Updates - IND 114/5 in 33; RRR 8.64

Lea Tahuhu continues and what a performance from the NZ lead pacer. She was not brought on early on but had an immediate impact when she came on and after 8 overs today, she has sent down two maidens, giving away just 12 runs and taken two wickets. IND 114/5 in 33; RRR 8.64

Mar 10, 2022 12:35 IST

LIVE: Ind vs NZ, Women's World Cup - - IND 111/5 in 32; RRR 8.33

Amelia Kerr’s fourth over yields a 4 - edge towards slip off the final ball. Sneh Rana trying to up the ante. 8 run off the over. IND 111/5 in 32; RRR 8.33  

Mar 10, 2022 12:26 IST

Live: India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 Latest Score Updates - IND 103/5 in 31; RRR 8.31

Lea Tahuhu back into the attack and she concedes just two runs. Peppers Sneh Rana with some short stuff. Rana clearly not comfortable with that. IND 103/5 in 31; RRR 8.31

Mar 10, 2022 12:22 IST

WICKET! Amelia Kerr outfoxes Mitali Raj and Richa Ghosh; IND 101/5 in 30; RRR 8.00

Amelia Kerr started the over a googly that troubled Mitali Raj and fittingly, Raj perishes in the same over.  she came down the track, but Kerr still sends it fullish  and Raj had to change her shot at the last moment and the Indian skipper is stumped for 31. Huge wicket this. Next up, Kerr brings out the wrong un’ and Ghosh on the backfoot is slow to get her bat down and is bowled. What a over this from Kerr. Sneh Rana faces the hattrick ball and she picks up the wrong un’ and take a four behind square. Good over for NZ and but 100 up for IND. IND 101/5 in 30; RRR 8.00    

Mar 10, 2022 12:14 IST

Live: India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 Latest Score Updates - IND 95/3 in 29; RRR 7/90

Frances Mackay sends down another tidy over to put the pressure back on India. Just three singles of her 6th over. IND 95/3 in 29; RRR 7/90 

Mar 10, 2022 12:12 IST

LIVE SCORE: India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup -- IND 92/3 in 28; RRR 7.68

FOUR! Harmanpreet Kaur with clear signs of intent. Sweeps and sweeps well to take a boundary towards deep square leg. 9 runs off the Amelia Kerr over. IND 92/3 in 28; RRR 7.68

Mar 10, 2022 12:11 IST

Live: India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 Latest Score Updates - IND 88/3 in 27; RRR 7.73

Another bowling change, as Frances Mackay back on in place of Hayley Jansen, Busy over for India. 4 runs off i.t. IND 88/3 in 27; RRR 7.73 

Mar 10, 2022 12:03 IST

Live score IND vs NZ, Women's World Cup -- IND 79/3 in 26

Bowling change — spin after a long time in the form of Amelia Kerr. Kaur and Raj will be happy with this. Time to milk runs and set the base. 4 singles iff it. IND 79/3 in 26  

Mar 10, 2022 12:02 IST

LIVE: IND vs NZ, Women's World Cup -- IND 75/3 in 25; RRR 7.40

Good over for India — 9 runs off it and Hayley Jansen errs in length for the first time in her spell. Three singles and a couple followed by a boundary towards long leg by Kaur as Jansen strays a short one down the legside. IND 75/3 in 25; RRR 7.40 

Mar 10, 2022 11:57 IST

Live: India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 Latest Score Updates - IND 66/3 in 24; RRR 7.50

Jess Kerr continues and a busy over for India three singles and a couple of runs. 5 runs of it. IND 66/3 in 24; RRR 7.50 

Mar 10, 2022 11:56 IST

IND vs NZ Live Score, Women's World Cup -- IND 61/3 in 23; RRR 7.40

Hayley Jansen with her 4th over and immaculate line and length and bowling according to her fields. Just a single off that over. IND 61/3 in 23; RRR 7.40  

Mar 10, 2022 11:49 IST

Live: India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 Latest Score Updates: - IND 60/3 in 222 overs

Jess Kerr back on for her 2nd spell and bowls a tidy over. A lot of slower ones and a leg cutter as well. 3 runs off it. The RRR is creeping up to 7.17 now. IND 60/3 in 222 overs 

Mar 10, 2022 11:45 IST

Live score: India vs New Zealand Latest Scores - IND 57/3 in 21; RRR 7.03

INTENT from Mitali Raj now - she goes over the top to Hayley Jansen and earns herself a couple of runs. Off the next ball, Mitali Raj flashes at a wide one and takes a boundary towards third man. Important runs this for India. 7 runs off it. IND 57/3 in 21 

Mar 10, 2022 11:41 IST

WICKET! Yastika Bhatia departs - IND 50/3 in 20

WICKET! Yastika Bhatia’s vigil in the middle comes to an end. She was looking to break the shackles but perished for 28 off 59 balls. Lea Tahuhu with her second wicket. Good length delivery and Bhatia tried to work it down the to leg side, the ball held up of a pitch and Bhatia lobs ones to the offside where Frances Mackay takes an easy catch. IND 50/3 in 20 

Mar 10, 2022 11:35 IST

Live score: IND -W vs NZ-W - IND 47/2 in 18, RRR 6.68

REPRIEVE! Mitali Raj saved by misjudgement from otherwise brilliant Frances Mackay at Covers. Raj checked her shot towards covers and Mackay mistimed her jump a bit and managed to just get a hand to the ball, but could not grab it. Just a single off the Lea Tahuhu over. Raj gets a life at 6. IND 47/2 in 18, RRR 6.68

Mar 10, 2022 11:31 IST

LIVE: Ind vs NZ, Women's World Cup - - IND 46/2 in `17, RRR 6.51

Back on after the break and it is a bowling change in the form of medium-pacer Hayley Jansen. And again - no sign of intent from Indian batters. Jansen concedes just 3 runs off the over. IND 46/2 in `17, RRR 6.51

Mar 10, 2022 11:27 IST

Live: India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 Latest Score Updates: IND 43/2 in 16

Drinks! Lea Tahuhu sends down another tight over- 3 runs off it. And the asking rate has jumped over to 6 runs per over for the first time in India’s chase. Fair to say India have started really slowly, but with the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar — India should be able to up the ante if needed. Key is Yastika Bhatia and Mithali Raj to set the base for the middle order now, with the starts they have got. IND 43/2 in 16

Mar 10, 2022 11:22 IST

Live: India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 Latest Score Updates - IND 40/2 in 15

A good over for India - finally some bit of intent from Yastika Bhatia as she takes the ariel route and hits through the line to pick up her second boundary. Hannah Rowe under pressure tries a fair bit of short-pitch bowling, Mitali Raj Bhatia rotate the strike well. 8 runs off it. IND 40/2 in 15

Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

IND vs NZ Live: IND 32/2 in 14

Lea Tahuhu with another tidy over- just one run off it. Yastika Bhatia needs to up the ante. Mithali too has been watchful so far. IND 32/2 in 14 
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

IND vs NZ, Live Score: IND 31/2 in 13

4 runs off Hannah Rowe's third over. Mithali Raj gets an overpitched one and drives well to three runs before Yastika drives a fuller one for a single off the last ball. IND 31/2 in 13 
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

Live: India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 Latest Score Updates: IND 26/2 in 12

Two maidens in a row now -- Lea Tahuhu to Mithali Raj now. Tidy line and length and s few pokes and misses for the Indian veteran. India need a move own, and quickly  - IND 26/2 in 12
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

IND vs NZ, Live Score: IND 26/2 in 11

Hannah Rowe continues with her first spell and she puts in a maiden to Yastika Bhatia. She is on 13 off 32 balls with skipper Mithali Raj at the other end. IND  26/2 in 11 
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

Live: India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 Latest Score Updates: WICKET! IND 26/2 in 10

Lea Tahuhu into the attack and she also starts well -- five dots, followed by a wide and finishes well with an incoming delivery that thudded on to the pads of Deepti Sharma. The initial call from umpire Sue Redfern was not out, but NZ took the review and it was a successful one. India two down for 26 in 10 overs 
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

IND vs NZ Live Women's World Cup - Bowling change - Hannah Rowe - IND 25/1

Right-arm medium Hannah Row into the attack and she starts well, but strays in line in off the fifth ball and easy boundary for Deepti Sharma down the legside. 6 runs off the over. Best over for India so far.  IND 25/1 in 9  
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

India vs New Zealand Live Score: IND 19/1 in 8

FOUR! Yastika Bhatia with a sumptuous cover drive, breaks the shackles and India have the first boundary of their innings. Jess Kerr errs in length, and Bhatia capitalises. India get a move on. IND 19/1 in 8 
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

IND vs NZ, Women's World Cup Live: IND 11/1 in 7

Frances Mackay with another tidy over. That's a maiden to Deepti Sharma.  She has conceded just 7 runs in her 4 overs so far. IND 11/1 in 7  
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

WICKET! Smriti Mandhana falls to Jess Kerr - IND 11/1 in 6

Pressure is telling on Indian batters and New Zealand have their first breakthrough. It is Smriti Mandhana who perishes for a 21-ball 6. Chips a pitched up delivery straight to covers and Suzie Bates does not make a mistake. In walks Deepti Sharma at No.3, Just a single of the over. IND 11/1 in 6 
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 - IND 10/0 in 5

Some bit of intent from India - Yastika Bhatia chips one down the ground for a couple of runs. Falls just short of Hannah Rowe. Four runs off it. IND 10/0 in 5 
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

Live: India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 Latest Score Updates: Sedate start for India - IND 6/0 in 4

Jess Kerr with a maiden over to Mandhaa. This is quite a good start by New Zealand considering Lea Tahuhu has not been bowled as of yet. IND 6/0 in 4
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

Live: India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 Latest Score Updates - IND 6/0 in 3

Frances Mackay continues and that's another tidy over from the 31-year-old. Just a single off it. IND 6/0 in 3
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 Latest Score Updates: IND 5/0 in 2

Jess Keer comes on at the other end and Smriti Mandhana takes a couple of runs with backfoot push.Too short from Jess Keer, another single for Mandhana in the over. 3 runs off the over. IND 5/0 in 2 
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

India vs New Zealand, Women's World Cup 2022 Latest Score Updates: Indian run chase underway - IND 2/0 in 1

Yastika Bhatia and Smriti Mandhana are out in the middle for India and Frankie Mckay has the new ball. Tidy start from the off spinner. Just two singles off it. A midfield at covers by Hannah Rowe as well. IND 2/0 in 1 
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

ICC Women World Cup 2022 Live Updates: New Zealand 261/9 in 50 overs

So five runs and a wicket in the final over, bowled by Jhulan Goswami as New Zealand set India 261 to win in Hamilton. It has been a fine recovery from the Indian bowlers who were struggling to get quick wickets at one stage with New Zealand eyeing a total in the range of 290. However, in the final 10 overs, Pooja Vastrakar led a strong comeback as they took five wickets in them and conceded just 39 runs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

IND-W vs NZ-W Live Score And Updates: Jhulan Strikes

OUT! Jhulan Goswami gets her first wicket in the final over of New Zealand innings. A yorker as Katey Martin is bowled on 41. End of a fine innings. Score 255/9 in 49.1 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

NZ-W vs IND-W 2022 Live Score: 250 up For New Zealand

With a four to deep square leg, Frances Mackay brings up New Zealand 250 in 48.5 overs. And then Mithali Raj drops a sitter at covers with Mackay given a life on 9. Score 255/8 in 49 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Two Wickets And Two Runs

Frances Mackay manages to keep out the hat-trick delivery.  This has been an excellent over from Pooja Vastrakar. Two wickets and just two runs in it. New Zealand 241/8 in 47 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

NZ-W vs IND-W 2022 Live Score: Vastrakar on a Hat-trick

WICKET! Pooja Vastrakar is on a hat-trick. Jess Kerr has been bowled for a first-ball duck by the Indian pacer. Angled down the legside as Kerr looks to flick but she ends up deflecting it onto the stumps off the pad. New Zealand 240/8 in 46.3 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

New Zealand vs India Latest Updates: Vastrakar Strikes Again

WICKET! Superb delivery from Pooja Vastrakar as she lands a perfect yorker to have Lea Tahuhu on 1. She gets her third wicket. New Zealand 240/7 in 46.2 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

ICC Women World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Gayakwad Cleans up Jensen

WICKET! Superb bowling from Rajeshwari Gayakwad as he gives the ball some air and outfoxes Hayley Jensen to have her bowled on 1. Excellent stuff from the spinner. New Zealand 233/6 in 45.1 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

NZ-W vs IND-W 2022 Live Score: Vastrakar With a Tidy Over

Katey Martin started the over of Pooja Vastrakar with a lap shot to fine leg for a boundary before the bowler bounced back to bowl five straight dot balls. New Zealand 233/5 with five overs to go.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Satterthwaite Falls on 75

WICKET! Pooja Vastrakar redeems herself after that dropped catch. She has gotten rid of the well-set Amy Satterthwaite on 75. An attempted flick but Mithali Raj is stationed  there to take an easy catch. A big wicket for India this one as they aim to restrict New Zealand. Score 224/5 in 42.2 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

NZ-W vs IND-W 2022 Live Score: Martin Dropped on 23

DROPPED! Pooja Vastrakar drops a sitter at short third man region.  Katey Martin wanted to go for the gets a thick outside edge and Vastrakar fails to hold onto a simple catch.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

New Zealand vs India Latest Updates: Satterthwaite Ups The Ante

Amy Sattherthwaite continues to pummel Indian bowlers. She has looked in complete control of her innings. Has just struck three fours in an over of Deepti Sharma. 13 runs came in that over.  Sattherthwaite batting on 70 off 78. New Zealand 2111/4 in 40 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

NZ-W vs IND-W 2022 Live Score: 200 up For New Zealand

With a boundary, Amy Satterthwaite brings up New Zealand's 200 in 39.2 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

New Zealand vs India Latest Updates

Katey Martin has joined Amy Satterthwaite. She employed sweep to collect her first boundary but other than that, India have kept the two batters quiet since the departure of Maddy Green. Spinners in operation at the moment in Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar. New Zealand 188/4 in 37 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

IND-W vs NZ-W Live Score And Updates: Deepti Strikes

WICKET! A timely breakthrough for India as Deepti Sharma strikes to dismiss Maddy Green on 27. The pressure gets to Green as she goes for the big hit but only manages to hit as far as Smriti Mandhana at long-on who does the rest. Score 175/3 in 33.1 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

ICC Women World Cup 2022 Live Updates: FIFTY For Satterthwaite

FIFTY! Amy Satterthwaite has been batting well right from the start and she brings up her half-century with a couple of runs off Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Took six fours and 60 deliveries to reach the milestone. Score 175/3 in 33 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

IND-W vs NZ-W Live Score And Updates

Deepti Sharma and Meghna Singh have been brought back into the attack. Amy Satterthwaite and Maddy Green busy collecting singles and doubles to keep the scoreboard ticking. New Zealand 164/3 in 31 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

ICC Women World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Six Bowlers Used

Mithali Raj has used six bowlers today Rajeshwar Gayakwad and Pooja Vastrakar the two wicket-takers. Sneh Rana has been expensive with 32 runs from five overs so far.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Drinks Break

So we halt for a short drinks-break. New Zealand are placed nicely at 154/3 in 29 overs. They are scoring at a run-rate of 5.31 and expect it to go up in the coming overs unless India manage to land a couple of blows to put a dent. Amy Sattethwaite is batting on 40 off 48 while Maddy Green is on 17 off 23.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

NZ-W vs IND-W 2022 Live Score: 150 up For New Zealand

With a single to third man region, Maddy Green brings up New Zealand's 150 in 27.2 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

New Zealand vs India Latest Updates: Jhulan Back With a Expensive Over

Pace returns in Jhulan Goswami. Her fourth delivery is short and Maddy Green pulls it away to mid-wicket for a four and then collects another one off the next, this time with steering it through point as Sneh Rana dived in the deep but couldn't prevent it from touching the boundary. Eight runs from the over. New Zealand 143/3 in 26 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

IND-W vs NZ-W Live Score And Updates: New Zealand Solid

At the halfway stage of their innings, New Zealand are 135/4. Mady Green has joined Amy Satterthwaite after the dismissal of Amelia Kerr on 50. Green punished Sneh Rana for a poor delivery sweeping it to fine leg for her first boundary.  Satterthwaite is batting on 32 off 35, Green on 6*.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

ICC Women World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Kerr Falls on 50

WICKET! Rajeshwari Gayakwad brings the breakthrough as she traps a well-set half-centurion Amelia Kerr lbw on 50. India needed that with the partnership between Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite growing to 67 runs. Pitched outside off, fullish and Kerr went for the sweep only to be beaten and the ball hitting the thigh pad. The umpire raised the finger but Kerr went for the DRS and the ball tracker confirmed it would have struck the stump. New Zealand 120/3 in 21.6 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:18 IST

India vs New Zealand Live Score: FIFTY for Kerr

FIFTY! With a single, Amelia Kerr brings up her sixth ODI half-century. A superb knock this one from New Zealand No. 3. Struck five fours and took 63 deliveries to reach the milestone.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

NZ-W vs IND-W 2022 Live Score: An Expensive Over

India punished for sloppiness in the field. The umpires have adjudged the fifth delivery of the over from Rajeshwari Gayakwad as a no-ball since India didn't have five fielders inside the ring. Amelia Kerr spotted and informed the umpire. A free-hit followed and Kerr went for a reverse sweep but it came off the pads before running away to the boundary. Prior to that, Amy Satterthwaite struck consecutive fours off Gayakwad - both the hits over mid-off region. 15 runs from the over. Score 117/2 in 20 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

NZ-W vs IND-W 2022 Live Score: 100 up for New Zealand

With a four, Amy Satterthwaite brings up New Zealand's 100 runs in 18.4 overs. Another current partnership is now worth 48 for the third wicket.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

NZ-W vs IND-W 2022 Live Score: Kerr Into The 40s

Amelia Kerr produces a sublime cover driver for her fifth four of the innings after Pooja Vastrakar bowled it full and into the slot. Six runs came from the over. Rajeshwari Gayakwad is back into the attack and allows just three singles in her second over. Kerr batting on 43, Amy Satterthwaite  8*. Score 93/2 in 18 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

New Zealand vs India Latest Updates: Bowling Change

So a bowling change after the short drinks break. Offspinner Sneh Sharma into the attack now. And Amelia Kerr greets her with a boundary - swept away to fine leg region after Sneh drifts onto the legside. Eight runs from the over. New Zealand 84/2 in 18 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

IND-W vs NZ-W Live Score And Updates: Drinks-break

Amelia Kerr gets another boundary to her name, this time to wide of fine leg. Seven runs from the over of Deepti Sharma and it's followed by a tidy one from Pooja Vastrakar off which came just a single. The umpires have called for the drinks. Score 76/2 in 15 overs. Amelia Kerr 29*, Amy Satterthwaite 5*.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

ICC Women World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Satterthwaite Starts With a Four

Amy Satterhwaite gets off the mark with a boundary off Pooja Vastrakar - ball guided through backward point. Five runs from the over take New Zealand to 68/2 in 13 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Kerr Takes Over

Amelia Kerr was happy being a quiet spectator even as Sophie Devine peeled off boundaries. Now, she has taken over the charge with back-to-back fours off Deepti Sharma's first over. The first came thanks to a loft over mid-on and the second cut through covers after Deepti dropped short. Nine runs from the over. New Zealand 63/2 in 12 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

NZ-W vs IND-W 2022 Live Score: Devine Departs on 35

WICKET! That's a big breakthrough for India with Pooja Vastrakar getting rid of the dangerous Sophie Devine on 35. Wide outside off with Devine looking to cut this away but only managing an outside edge with wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh completing a fine catch. New Zealand 54/2 in 10.6 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

IND-W vs NZ-W Live Score And Updates: Spinner Introduced

So after eight overs of pace, India captain Mithali Raj thinks it's time for some spin bowling. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad into the attack now and could have a wicket in it had Yastika Bhatia managed to hold onto a difficult catch in the deep. Four runs from the over. Score 51/1 in 10 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

ICC Women World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Kerr Dropped on 7

DROPPED! Yastika Bhatia did well to get herself into  a decent position before diving forward to go for the catch after Amelia Kerr went the aerial route to launch one from Rajeshwari Gayakwad to deep deep square leg. However, Bhatia couldn't hold onto the catch. Kerr collected a couple and thus brought up New Zealand's 50 with that.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Poor Fielding

So Pooja Vastrakar makes a rare error at extra covers after allowing the ball sneak past for a four. That should have been stopped - the ball struck by Sophie Devine straight to the fielder and shouldn't have resulted in a single run. New Zealand 47/1 in 9 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

NZ-W vs IND-W 2022 Live Score: Devine Looking Dangerous

Sophie Devine brings an end to that quiet phase with a drive through extra covers for her fifth four of the innings. Seven runs from the over of Meghna Singh take New Zealand to 42/1 in eight overs. Devine is batting on 28 off 22 and has Amelia Kerr (7*) for company.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

NZ-W vs IND-W 2022 Live Score: Another Quiet Over

So Jhulan Goswami recovers from the punishment in her previous over to bowled as tidy one. Just two runs in her fourth over. New Zealand 35/1 in seven over. They lost Suzie Bates on five to a run-out before Sophie Devind launched a counterattack with four quick boundaries. A good contest between the two teams so far.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

New Zealand vs India Latest Updates: A Disciplined Over

So after conceding a flurry of boundaries in the past couple of overs, India have quietened things down for a bit. Just two runs from Meghna Singh's third over of the innings. New Zealand 33/1 in six overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

IND-W vs NZ-W Live Score And Updates: Devine in Red-hot Form

Sophie Devine continues to peel off gorgeous boundaries. This time she takes on Jhulan Goswami with back to back fours - the first a superb cover-drive followed by another four this time through point. Jhulan didn't look happy with that delivery of hers. 10 runs from the over. New Zealand 31/1 in five overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

ICC Women World Cup 2022 Live Updates: An Expensive Over From Meghna

Sophie Devine isn't going to be fazed by that early jolt. She has belted two consecutive fours off Meghna Singh - the first smashing a full toss past the bowler and the second threading the gap in the covers region. And Amelia Kerr, the new batter, gets off the mark off the final delivery with a couple of runs. 12 runs from the over. New Zealand 21/1 in four overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

India vs New Zealand Live Score: A Maiden Over

So a successful over for India as they dismissed the dangerous Suzie Bates. And Jhulan Goswami also deliveries six dot balls. New Zealand 9/1 in 3 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

NZ-W vs IND-W 2022 Live Score: Bates Run Out on 5

WICKET! A direct-hit from Pooja Vastrakar catches New Zealand opener Suzie Bates well short of the crease at the striker's end which ends her innings early on 5. Sophie Devine called for a quick single after playing one to point but Bates was a little slow and Vastrakar came running, pick the ball with one hand and unleashed an accurate throw to catch the veteran short. New Zealand 9/1 in 2.1 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

New Zealand vs India Latest Updates: Another Close Chance

Meghna Singh joins from the other end. And she draws an edge from Suzie Bates but the ball flies over the leaping slip fielder for a four. That turned out to be the only scoring shot of the over. New Zealand 9/0 in 2 overs.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

IND-W vs NZ-W Live Score And Updates: First Four of The Innings From Devine

Sophie Devine with a sweetly timed boundary first ball to get off the mark. Just opened the face of the bat to send the ball sprinting beyond point even as fielder in the deep slides but cannot prevent the four. There was a close chance earlier in the over of Jhulan Goswami with Suzie Bates nearly being caught by Harmanpreet Kaur at short cover after a flick. Five runs from the over. New Zealand 5/0 in 1 over.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

ICC Women World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Moments From The Start

New Zealand openers Sophie Devine and Suzie Baters have walked out to the middle. Right-arm pacer Jhulan Goswami with the new ball. Here we go.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

Time For The National Anthems

India's national anthem Jana Gana Mana first followed by host New Zealand's God Defend New Zealand.
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

India Women Playing XI: One Change For India

Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

New Zealand Women Playing XI: Unchanged

Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe
Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

New Zealand Captain Sophie Devine At The Toss

We would have batted first anyway. We did play India well in the recent series, we were able to put together complete performances and that's something we've been speaking about for a while. It's now about replicating it today. Same team for us.

Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

India Captain Mithali Raj At The Toss

(It) looks a good wicket and later on, there could be dew which will make batting easier. We depend a lot on spinners, so better to bowl first.

Mar 10, 2022 14:17 IST

India vs New Zealand Live Score: Match Toss

India captain Mithali Raj has won the toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in Hamilton.
Mar 10, 2022 14:16 IST

India Women vs New Zealand Women, Live: New Zealand squad


New Zealand Women
: Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin(w), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer

Mar 10, 2022 14:16 IST

IND vs NZ, ICC WWC 2022, Live: India squad


India Women
: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia

Mar 10, 2022 14:16 IST

India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score

Hello and welcome to our live blog on IND vs NZ, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Seddon Park, Hamilton. India are coming into the contest following a massive win against Pakistan. New Zealand are hurt; they lost the first game to West Indies narrowly. But they have the home support. Plus, they recently defeated the Indian eves 4-1 in home ODIs. The anticipation is too high, so stay with us and let's enjoy the game together.

At one stage, New Zealand were 211/4  in 40 overs and eyeing a strong finish before Vastrakar led a strong comeback from Indian bowlers.

Match Preview

After defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in the campaign opener, Mithali Raj’s Team India are ready to take on hosts New Zealand in ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 mat no. 8. The women may have begun their journey with a comprehensive win but they face White Ferns against whom they recently lost an ODI series 4-1. The challenge is indeed tough but at a stage like world cup, you could never predict what may happen.

In their previous game, India ended as the victorious side after Pooja Vastrakar made a career-best 69 in a 112-run seventh-wicket partnership with Sneh Rana which lifted a commanding 244-7 after a worrisome top-order collapse.

There wasn’t much turn from the pitch at the Bay Oval but the India spinners used flight and drop to nullify Pakistan’s chase. India’s win took it to the top of the points table on run-rate after the first full matches.

New Zealand on the other will come from a narrow loss against West Indies in their first game. New Zealand came to the last over on 254-7, chasing West Indies’ 259-9 and appearing poised to pull off the highest winning run chase in the history of the women’s world tournament, but then came part-time bowler Deandra Dottin who wreaked havoc in the final over; picking up three final wickets to bundle out Kiwis for 256.

The hosts will also be having the advantage of playing at home, the recent success in the ODIs against India will act as the confidence booster. Vice-captain Amy Satterthwaite stated that her team will use the information from the ODI series against India to their advantage.

By the looks of it, New Zealand may look like a much stronger side but this Indian women’s team is also known for turning fortunes in the most difficult conditions. Mithali’s girls will definitely root for a win, keeping the process as simple as possible.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here