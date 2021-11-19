Just like India, New Zealand have also pushed for spin in the third over. Mitchell Santner into the attack and bowls a disciplined first over for just two runs. India 18/0 in 3 overs, chasing 154.
Trent Boult into the attack from the other end. And KL Rahul greets him with a cover drive for a four. The next four deliveries produce no run but Rahul ends the over like he started - a sumptuous hit through mid-off for a boundary. Eight runs from the over. Score 16/0 in 2 overs, chasing 154.
A decent start to the chase from KL Rahul. He collected a four off the very first delivery of the chase thanks to an outside edge. And then cut the next for a double. Eight runs from the first over, bowled by Tim Southee. India 8/0 in 1 over, chasing 154.
Oh well, a grass patch behind the striker’s end has come off delaying the proceedings. Work to cover that currently underway.
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will get the Indian chase of 154 underway in Ranchi. Captain Tim Southee will bowl the first over. Here we go.
Deepak Chahar with a decent final over as off it New Zealand add seven runs to their total. This has been an excellent effort from the India bowlers who recovered from the Powerplay pasting to limit New Zealand to just 153/6. At one stage, the tourists were looking set for anything near 190 but thanks to the middle-overs squeeze from the spinners, the momentum shifted and eventually, the pacers benefited.
Harshal Patel delivers yet another tidy over. New Zealand have two new batters - Mitchell Santher and Adam Milne in the middle. They aren’t specialist either. Six runs from the over. New Zealand 146/6 in 19 overs. Harshal’s debut spell: 4-0-25-2
OUT! Excellent finish from Bhuvneshwar Kumar who not only dismissed James Neesham off the final delivery of the over but also ensured New Zealand took just two runs in his over. This has been some high-class death-overs bowling from Indian pacers so far. Bhuvi ensured to now bowl to Neesham’s strength and kept pitching it outside off, forcing the lefty to reach out for his shot and one of those attempts proved to be his end as he got an outside edge to be caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on 3. New Zealand 140/6 in 18 overs.
The over began on a promising note for New Zealand when Glenn Phillips smashed the first delivery over long-on for a six and Harshal Patel followed that with a above waist no-ball. But then he kept Phillips quiet off the free-hit with a clever slow delivery and then had him hole out off the third delivery. 10 runs and a wicket in it. New Zealand 138/5 in 17 overs.
OUT! Harshal Patel gets his second wicket. A revenge of sorts as well for the pacer who was earlier thrashed for a six by Glenn Phillips in the over before the batter went for a pull and this time found the fielder. A slower ball and Harshal has the last laugh. Phillips scored 34 off 21. Score 137/5 in 16.3 overs.
Ravichandran Ashwin finishes another superb spell. Just three runs in his fourth over and a wicket as well. The momentum is back with India but the pacers will be back now with both spinners having completed their quotas. Glenn Phillips and James Neesham will be eyeing big hits now. Score 128/4 in 16 overs.
OUT! A timely breakthrough for India as Ravichandran Ashwin slips in the carrom ball to which Tim Seifert wanted to reverse hit over the short third man fielder but doesn’t execute it perfectly with the fielder accepting an easy catch. He scored 13 off 15. New Zealand 125/4 in 15.1 overs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back. The momentum seems to be shifting now with the return of the pacers as Glenn Phillips continues to clear the ropes with his second six of the innings - a slower delivery launched over long-on boundary. 11 runs from the over. New Zealand 125/3 in 15 overs.
Deepak Chahar brought back. And Glenn Phillips pulls the second delivery over deep midwicket region for a maximum. 12 runs from the over take New Zealand to 114/3. New Zealand need more of these overs while India need a wicket here.
It was turning out to be another tight over from Axar Patel but Glenn Phillips’ attempt at a cut resulted in an outside edge which evaded a diving Bhuvneshwar Kumar at short third man and the ball rolled away past the boundary. Axar’s spell ends with an eight-run over. New Zealand 102/3 in 13 overs.
A good over from Harshal Patel in which he took his first international wicket and conceded four runs. New Zealand 94/3 in 12 overs. Tim Seifert is the new batter who joins Glenn Phillips. Pressure on NZ right now with two new batters in the middle.
OUT! And Harshal Patel gets his first international wicket in Daryl Mitchell. He pulls out his old trick - a slower one which a well-set Mitchell ends up hitting into the hands of Suryakumar Yadav. He scored 31 off 28. New Zealand 90/3 in 11.2 overs.
Axar Patel’s third over results in just five runs. He could have taken a wicket in it had it not been for Venkatesh Iyer who dropped an easy catch near long-off. Score 89/2 in 11 overs.
Dropped! Venkatesh Iyer drops a dolly. Glenn Phillips lifted this one from Axar Patel to long-off where Venkatesh Iyer came in running but ended up bending too much for his own good and despite juggling, couldn’t hold onto the catch.
India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I, Match Latest Updates: A combined bowling display saw India keeping New Zealand to 153/6 in the second T20I being played in Ranchi. The tourists started in a blazing fashion but then debutant Harshal Patel took two wickets with spinners applying the squeeze to shift the momentum in India’s favour.
India started the three-match series with an impressive win over New Zealand in Jaipur. However, the win wasn’t devoid of nervy moments for the hosts who were stretched to the last over despite being in a comfortable position for the majority of their chase against Tim Southee’s men.
India will be looking to seal the series at the JSCA International Stadium on tonight. The five-wicket win in Jaipur on Wednesday kick-started the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid combination though there were some nervous moments in closing the chase of 165.
The hosts can take many positives from the first match in Jaipur. Apart from Sharma’s stroke-filled 48 and Ravichandran Ashwin’s 2/23, Suryakumar Yadav made great use of the opportunity of batting at number three with a solid 62 off 40 balls while Bhuvneshwar Kumar did well in picking 2/24 in his four overs.
The one point where India would like some more improvement is in applying the finishing touches with the bat. With 23 runs needed off the last four overs, one would have expected India to reach home early. But the New Zealand pace trio of captain Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Lockie Ferguson conceded just 13 runs in 17th, 18th, and 19th overs to bring the equation to 10 runs needed off the final over. It took a four each from debutant Venkatesh Iyer and Rishabh Pant to seal the deal for India despite Daryl Mitchell taking out the former.
Though New Zealand will be happy with the performances of pacers at the back-end apart from knocks by Martin Guptill (70 off 42 balls) and Mark Chapman (63 off 50 balls), they realise that the middle-order needs to step up. After Guptill and Chapman’s 109-run stand, the rest of the batters couldn’t give the score the required impetus in the last five overs. That resulted in them finishing at a total that was 15-20 runs short of what was expected of them. New Zealand will also like for the bowlers to have more control in the Power-play.
There could be a forced change for India as pacer Mohammed Siraj got stitches on his left hand after being hit by Mitchell Santner in the final over of the innings. It is yet to know if Siraj is available for Friday’s match or not.
Full Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, and Mohammad Siraj.
New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, and Ish Sodhi.
