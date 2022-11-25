Home / News / Cricketnext / India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway Begin NZ's Chase of 307
IND vs NZ 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Follow live score, commentary and latest updates of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI from Auckland. Also check the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI scorecard here

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score & Updates

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 11:18 IST

Auckland, New Zealand

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score & Updates: Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 80 while Washington Sundar provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 37 off 16 as India posted a challenging 306/7 in 50 overs. This was after Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill led a superb start with the pair stitching a century stand. Gill was out immediately after reaching his half-century while Dhawan made 72. Read More

Nov 25, 2022 11:18 IST

IND vs NZ 2022 Latest Score: A Tidy First Over

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh bowls five dot balls in his first over on ODI debut. His third delivery was outside off and Finn Allen drove it through point for three runs. NZ 3/0 in 1 Over, chasing 307.

Nov 25, 2022 11:16 IST

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: The Chase Begins

Finn Allen and Devon Conway are the New Zealand openers who will begin their chase of 307. Arshdeep Singh, on ODI debut, will open the attack. Here we go!

Nov 25, 2022 10:44 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: IND 306/7 in 50 Overs

WICKET! Shardul Thakur edges and a superb catch from wicketkeeper Tom Latham to to dismiss him on 1. India finish with 306/7 from 50 overs. Tim Southee finishes with three wickets but was expensive having leaked 73 runs from 10 overs. Washington Sundar remains unbeaten on 37 off 16.

Nov 25, 2022 10:40 IST

New Zealand vs India 2022 Live: Shreyas Falls on 80

WICKET! End Shreyas Iyer’s fine innings on 80. A short delivery and Shreyas finds the fielder near midwicket boundary. IND 300/6 in 49.2 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 10:39 IST

IND vs NZ 2022 Latest Score: Sundar Blasts Away

Wow! Washington Sundar showing his big-hitting skills. He’s providing the late flourish. 4,4,6 off the final three deliveries of Matt Henry. The first boundary via pull, the second employing scoop and the six with a pull to midwicket. 17 runs from the over. India 298/5 in 49 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 10:32 IST

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: Another 13-run Over

The over started an ended on a similar note as the one before. Adam Milne dropped the first delivery short and Washington Sundar ramps it over the third man region for a six. And then Shreyas Iyer finished the over with a flick to backward square leg region for four. IND 281/5 in 48 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 10:29 IST

NZ vs IND Latest Updates: Washington Launches Southee

India need more of these overs to get close to 300. Washington Sundar clears his front foot and launches one from Tim Southee over long-on for a six. And then Shreyas Iyer bashes one to midwicket to end the over with a four. 13 from it. IND 268/5 in 47 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 10:22 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Samson Falls on 36

WICKET! That’s a stunning catch from Glenn Phillips. Sanju Samson goes aerial and the ball seem to be dropping in the no man’s land. But Phillips covered a lot of ground and dived to complete the catch. Samson scored 36. Adam Milne breaks the partnership. IND 254/5 in 45.4 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 10:16 IST

New Zealand vs India 2022 Live: Top-edge For Four

Matt Henry is back for a final spell. Yet another good over from the Kiwi pacer but this is Shreyas Iyer’s day as an attempt at a pull shot resulted in a top-edge giving the Indian a streaky boundary. 8 runs from the over. IND 248/4 in 45 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 10:11 IST

IND vs NZ 2022 Latest Score: Santner Leaks Runs in Final Over

Shreyas Iyer dances down the track and launches the first delivery of the over from Mitchell Santner int the sightscreen for a straight six. And later, Sanju Samson goes on the back foot to pull the third delivery to deep midwicket for a four. 14 runs from the over. IND 240/4 in 44 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 10:07 IST

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score:

1,1,1,1,1,0. Five runs from the 10th over of Lockie Ferguson who finishes a fine spell. 3/59 his figures. He did put a big dent on India’s progress getting rid of Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav in an over. Score 226/4 in 43 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 10:04 IST

NZ vs IND Latest Updates: Fifty For Shreyas

FIFTY! With a single, Shreyas Iyer brings up his half-century off 56 deliveries. A decent knock this one barring a couple of hiccups. 4 runs from the over of Mitchell Santner. IND 221/4 in 42 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 10:00 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Decent Over

7 runs from the over of Lockie Ferguson including an extra via wide. Shreyas Iyer on 48 off 53, Sanju Samson 25 off 25. IND 217/4 in 41 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 09:55 IST

New Zealand vs India 2022 Live: 200 up For IND, 15 Runs From The Over

Shreyas Iyer is enjoying this surface now. A short delivery from Tim Southee and Shreyas pulls it away to midwicket for four which also brings up India’s 200 in 39.2 Overs. And off the next, she brings out the slog to send the ball soaring over the boundary for a maximum. 15 runs from the over take India to 210/4 in 40 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 09:51 IST

IND vs NZ 2022 Latest Score: A Productive Over For India

Two boundaries in the over of Adam Milne, both from the bat of Sanju Samson. The first guided to third man region and the next helped to fine leg region for four more. 9 runs from it. IND 195/4 in 39 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 09:47 IST

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: Another Good Over

Just three runs from the over of Tim Southee. IND 186/4 in 38 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 09:46 IST

NZ vs IND Latest Updates: Shreyas Dropped on 32

DROPPED! Oh this would have been a fine catch from Finn Allen had he pulled it off. Shreyas Iyer miscues, gets a thick edge and launches one towards third man regioon. Allen ran backwards from point but the ball was swirling. He did well to reach closer but couldn’t hold onto the ball.

Nov 25, 2022 09:42 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Gets a SIX

Short and wide. Shreyas Iyer makes rooms and sends the ball soaring over the third man region for a super six. Before that, he slammed one through covers but Devon Conway did superbly well to prevent the boundary as Shreyas added three runs to his total. 10 runs from it take India to 183/4 in 37 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 09:37 IST

That Was a Superb Shot

Nov 25, 2022 09:34 IST

IND vs NZ 2022 Latest Score: A Streaky Bonundary

Lucky for Sanju Samson that an inside edge went past the stumps safely and got him a boundary. Samson wanted to defend it but instead a thick edge followed. Lockie Ferguson was so close to getting his 4th wicket. 5 runs from it. IND 170/4 in 35 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 09:29 IST

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: Time to Rebuild

It’ll be interesting to see what approach Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson adapt considering the Innings is entering the final phase. Will they wait and watch before attacking? Or just go berserk to surprise New Zealand? 5 runs from the over of Mitchell Santner take India to 165/4 in 34 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 09:24 IST

NZ vs IND Latest Updates: Excellent Over From Ferguson

Two boundaries but two big wickets in the over of Lockie Ferguson leave India wobbling. Sanju Samson has joined Shreyas Iyer now. India 160/4 in 33 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 09:22 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: SKY Falls on 4

WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav got off the mark with a beautiful cover drive for a four off the first ball he faced. And a dot delivery later, Lockie Ferguson drew an outside edge from his bat to have the dangerman caught in the slips for 4. It was short and the pace got the better of Surya. IND 160/4 in 32.5 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 09:20 IST

New Zealand vs India 2022 Live: Pant Departs on 15

WICKET! Rishabh Pant drags one back to the stumps to be bowled on 15. Right after he helped himself to a boundary to fine leg, Pant wanted to pull the short delivery that followed but gets an inside edge to be bowled. Lockie Ferguson strikes. IND 156/3 in 32.2 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 09:17 IST

IND vs NZ 2022 Latest Score: 150 up For India

Glenn Phillips puts in a diving effort in the deep to save a boundary but Shreyas Iyer gets a couple with that cut shot to bring up India’s 150 in 31.5 Overs. 6 runs from the over of Mitchell Santner. Score 152/2  in 32 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 09:13 IST

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: Momentum With The Hosts

New Zealand are enjoying this phase of play after getting rid of both the India openers. Just two runs from the over of Adam Milne and a dropped catch of Shreyas Iyer. IND 146/2 in 31 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 09:11 IST

NZ vs IND Latest Updates: Shreyas Dropped on 11

DROPPED! Shreyas Iyer flirting with danger here. Adam Milne bowls his a short ball and the Indian takes the bait - arches his back for a ramp shot but only manages an edge. He’s lucky that Tom Latham dropped it after leaping and going for the catch with his right hand.

Nov 25, 2022 09:08 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Quiet Phase of Play

New Zealand bring back Matt Henry who continues to be parsimonious. He hasn’t taken a wicket but has conceded just 23 runs in his eight overs so far. 29 deliveries have passed since India struck a boundary. IND 144/2 in 30 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 08:57 IST

New Zealand vs India 2022 Live: A Close Call

Shreyas Iyer rapped on the pads. And New Zealand make a confident appeal. The umpire doesn’t agree. Adam Milne convinces Kane Williamson to review. And it’s the umpire’s call. Impact in line but clipping the leg stump. 4 runs from the over. IND 140/2 in 27 Overs.

Nov 25, 2022 08:52 IST

IND vs NZ 2022 Latest Score: Shreyas Gets Going

Everybody knows Shreyas Iyer’s kryptonite is a short delivery and so Lockie Ferguson drops one but the he ramps it over the wickekeeper’s head for a maximum. 8 runs from it. IND 136/2 in 26 Overs. Rishabh Pant has joined Shreyas after the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan.

Nov 25, 2022 08:44 IST

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: Dhawan Falls on 72

WICKET! One brings two. New Zealand are elated. A fine catch from Finn Allen at point after Shikhar Dhawan slices one from Tim Southee. He scored 72. India have lost both their well-set openers in quick time. IND 124/2 in 24.3 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 08:41 IST

NZ vs IND Latest Updates: A Successful Over

A wicket-maiden from Lockie Ferguson. So after a long wait, New Zealand finally have an over that has gone entirely their way. Shreyas Iyer has walked in at No. 3 to join Shikhar Dhawan. Score 124/1 in 24 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 08:39 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Gill Falls on 50

WICKET! Shubman Gill is disappointed. He holes out right after getting to his half-century. Bowled onto the pads, Gill goes for a flick and ends up finding the fielder in the deep to be caught by Devon Conway. He scored 50 off 65. Lockie Feguson has broken the opening partnership. IND 124/1 in 23.1 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 08:37 IST

New Zealand vs India 2022 Live: Run Flow Continues

Tim Southee has been brought back into the attack. But it makes no difference as India add 11 runs from his six deliveries. Two boundaries in the over - both from the bat of Shikhar Dhawan. The first one via a pull shot and the next guided to the third man region. IND 124/0 in 23 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 08:34 IST

IND vs NZ 2022 Latest Score: Fifty For Gill

FIFTY! With a single, Shubman Gill brings up his half-century. Took 63 balls to get to the milestone. He has batted beautifully so far.
Nov 25, 2022 08:31 IST

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: Gill, Dhawan Having Fun Now

Now, the spinner starts leaking runs. Shubman Gill dances down the track and launches the third delivery of the over from Mitchell Santner into the sightscreen for a maximum before Shikhar Dhawan sweeps one away for his 11th four. 12 runs from it. IND 113/0 in 22 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 08:28 IST

NZ vs IND Latest Updates: 100 up For India

Adam Milne bowls a short delivery - Shikhar Dhawan ramps it over the wicketkeeper's head for a four and brings up India's 100 and his century stand for the first wicket with Shubman Gill - the fourth time this pair has done it ODIs. IND 101/0 in 21 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 08:25 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Fifty For Dhawan

FIFTY! Shikhar Dhawan brings up his half-century with a boundary off Adam Milne. Took 63 deliveries to reach there. IND 94/0 in 20.1 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 08:23 IST

New Zealand vs India 2022 Live: Santner Continues to be Tidy

While the pacers have started leaking runs, left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner continues to be economical. 3 singles in his fourth over. IND 90/0 in 20 overs.
Nov 25, 2022 08:21 IST

IND vs NZ 2022 Latest Score: Dhawan In Punishing Mood

Adam Milne drops short - twice- and gets the same treatment - a boundary to Shikhar Dhawan. The first delivery was short and wide, Dhawan cuts it away to third man region for a four. And then Milne tests him again with a similar delivery but this time too, Dhawan is ready and crashes it again to third man region for the second four of the over. 9 runs from it. IND 87/0 in 19 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 08:13 IST

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: Time For Drinks-break

A decent over for India. A superb fielding from Matt Henry in the deep as he made a sliding stop prevented a four as Shubman Gill had to be content with a couple of runs. And he played a short delivery past point for a couple more to end the over of Mitchell Santner. 6 runs from it. IND 78/0 in 18 Overs. Time for the drinks-break.
Nov 25, 2022 08:10 IST

NZ vs IND Latest Updates: Good First Over From Milne

Now Adam Milne gets his first over. Four dot balls and a couple of singles in it. Shikhar Dhawan received a full toss but ended up finding a fielder at mid-off after a firm drive. IND 72/0 in 17 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 08:05 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Smart Bowling From Santner

Mitchell Santner continues. And restores calmness by altering his pace and length to limit India to 2 runs in his second over. IND 70/0 in 16 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 08:02 IST

New Zealand vs India 2022 Live: Dhawan Takes on Ferguson

BOOM! Shikhar Dhawan switches fear. Enough of the waiting game. Lockie Ferguson bowls wide and short, Dhawan cuts it past point for a four and then is offered one onto his pads which the India captain flicks away to midwicket for four more. A big over for India this one - 14 runs from it. IND 68/0 in 15 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 07:56 IST

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: Spin Introduced

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner pressed into action by his captain Kane Williamson. Three singles in it. IND 54/0 in 14 Overs. Shubman Gill 30 off 40, Shikhar Dhawan 23 off 44.
Nov 25, 2022 07:54 IST

NZ vs IND Latest Updates: Boundary to Gill

So another decent over from Lockie Ferguson. Shubman Gill managed to get himself a boundary in it though, using the pace to guide one through point region. 5 runs from it. IND 51/0 in 13 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 07:51 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: 50 up For IND

With a four off Lockie Ferguson - guided through backward point region - Shubman Gill brings up India's 50 in 12.2 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 07:50 IST

New Zealand vs India 2022 Live: Dhawan Losing Patience?

Matt Henry now bowling his sixth over on the trot. And off his second delivery, Shikhar Dhawan charges forward and slices it over extra-cover. Shout of catch it but the ball drops safely, well beyond the reach of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson. 4 runs from it. IND 46/0 in 12 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 07:45 IST

IND vs NZ 2022 Latest Score: Ferguson Continues

A single each to Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill in the over of Lockie Ferguson. IND 42/0 in 11 Overs. So far, decent from both the sides. Not many opportunities given but when given, India have encashed them.
Nov 25, 2022 07:42 IST

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: Gill Gets Another Six

Matt Henry drops one short. Shubman Gill ramps it cleverly over the slip cordon for a maximum. And then wanted to go over the covers but gets a thick outside edge. He's lucky that the ball dropped just short of a charging Lockie Ferguson at the third man region. 7 runs from the over take India to 40/0 in 10 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 07:38 IST

NZ vs IND Latest Updates: Edged But Four

First bowling change of the innings - Lockie Ferguson replaces Tim Southee. And he draws an outside edge from Shikhar Dhawan - moves away after pitching. Dhawan wanted to play it towards the leg-side but ends up with an edge with the ball flying to third man region for a four. 5 runs from it. IND 33/0 in 9 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 07:33 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Another Quiet Over

Matt Henry's fourth over results in just a single. He has allowed just 9 runs in his four overs so far. Shikhar Dhawan 16*, Shubman Gill11*. IND 28/0 in 8 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 07:30 IST

New Zealand vs India 2022 Live: Short And Pulled

Tim Southee drops one short to Shikhar Dhawan. And it appeared the India captain was anticipating that - a superb pull shot to backward square leg brings him a four. 4 runs from it. IND 27/0 in 7 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 07:26 IST

IND vs NZ 2022 Latest Score: Gill Opens up

Shubman Gill has had enough. Matt Henry fires one down the leg-side and Gill launches it over long-on with his bottom hand for a superb six. 7 runs from the over. IND 23/0 in 6 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 07:22 IST

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: Tidy From Southee

Shubman Gill drives one firmly through the covers but not times it well enough it seems or maybe the outfield isn't fast enough allowing the fielder to limit the opener to just a couple. 4 runs in the third over of Tim Southee. IND 16/0 in 5 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 07:17 IST

NZ vs IND Latest Updates: A Maiden Over

0,0,0,0,0,0. Shikhar Dhawan plays out a maiden. So no runs scored off the bat yet against Matt Henry in his first two overs with one run coming via wide. IND 12/0 in 4 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 07:14 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Another Boundary For Dhawan

Lovely use of the feet as Shikhar Dhawan comes forward and drives the first delivery of the over from Tim Southee firmly through covers for another superb shot for four. Shubman Gill has also gotten off the mark, with a single. 7 runs from it. IND 12/0 in 3 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 07:10 IST

New Zealand vs India 2022 Live: Tidy Over

Matt Henry joins from the other end. And starts with wide - outside off as it swung away from Shubman Gill. The next six were dot balls. Just an extra from the first over of Henry. India 5/0 in 2 Overs.
Nov 25, 2022 07:06 IST

IND vs NZ 2022 Latest Score: Dhawan Starts With a Boundary

A lovely straight drive gets Shikhar Dhawan up and running in Auckland - little bit of in-swing from Tim Southee and Dhawan drives it past the bowler for four. That turned out to the only scoring shot of the over. IND 4/0 in 1 Over.
Nov 25, 2022 07:04 IST

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: Game On!

Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill are the two India openers. Tim Southee will open the attack. Here we go!
Nov 25, 2022 06:56 IST

NZ vs IND Latest Updates: Time For The National Anthems

Out walk the players of the two teams standing side by side. It's time for the national anthems.
Nov 25, 2022 06:46 IST

IND vs NZ Live: A Day They Will Never Forget

Nov 25, 2022 06:39 IST

Live Score India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: IND Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Nov 25, 2022 06:39 IST

New Zealand vs India 2022 Live: NZ Playing XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Nov 25, 2022 06:38 IST

NZ vs IND Latest Updates: Shikhar Dhawan Speaks

No issues batting first, I would have bowled first. I feel the wicket is a bit sticky but the sun is out and it should dry out soon.

Nov 25, 2022 06:37 IST

IND vs NZ 2022 Latest Score: Kane Williamson Speaks

New surface and a few unknowns. Most teams will have a lot of ODI cricket now. Each game is an opportunity to build as a side. It is unique, there has been a number fantastic games here. The guys are looking forward to this series.

Nov 25, 2022 06:35 IST

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score: Match Toss

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wins the coin toss and opts to bowl first against India in Auckland.
Nov 25, 2022 06:19 IST

New Zealand vs India 2022: ODI Series Schedule

  • Nov. 25 - 1st ODI: Eden Park, Auckland
  • Nov. 27 - 2nd ODI: Seddon Park, Hamilton
  • Nov. 30 - 3rd ODI: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Nov 25, 2022 06:12 IST

NZ vs IND Latest Updates: New Zealand Full Squad

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tom Latham
Nov 25, 2022 06:11 IST

IND vs NZ 2022 Latest Score: India Full Squad

Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav
Nov 25, 2022 06:02 IST

India vs New Zealand Live!

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and New Zealand to be played in Auckland today. The T20I series turned into sort of a damp squib thanks to rain ruining two of the three matches but in the one that was completed, India registered an emphatic win which proved decisive. Hardik Pandya has returned home for a break and Shikhar Dhawan is back to lead the ODI squad.

 Lockie Ferguson dented India’s progress with the scalps of Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav in an over before Shreyas and Sanju Samson led the recovery.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first against India in the series opener. Williamson talked about sticking to ODI blueprint and says the players are looking forward to the series. India captain Shikhar Dhawan said he would have bowled first too but has no problem batting first either. He feels these ODIs present youngsters with a good opportunity to prove their credentials.

After a year-long dosage of T20 cricket, it’s time to shift focus on the 50-over format as the ODI World Cup 2023 is just a few months away. India and New Zealand will also get into the groove with the 3-match series starting Friday in Auckland.

India, ranked third in the Men’s ODI rankings, have achieved automatic qualification for the World Cup next year by virtue of being hosts. It has been a year where their first-choice players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah haven’t been consistent starters in the ODI series, largely due to the hectic cricketing schedule.

Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan will be taking over the captaincy mantle yet again and, in all probability, will open the innings with Shubman Gill. The duo have amassed three-century stands in eight ODIs this year and would be hoping to push their cases with sparking performances in the matches against New Zealand.

Suryakumar Yadav would be aiming to carry his superlative T20I form and 360-degree strokeplay into ODIs while Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Deepak Hooda would form the middle-order. Hooda can also be the handy sixth bowling option, something which India have missed of late, and can form the spin attack which is a three-way battle between Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

In the pace bowling department, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur could be tipped to form the bowling attack. But there is a chance for Arshdeep Singh, India’s find in T20Is this year, to be given a debut ODI cap, and the same goes for Umran Malik too.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be hoping that their talismanic skipper Kane Williamson comes into his best self in ODIs. Williamson has struggled to get the desired acceleration in T20Is. But with his ability to spend a lot of time in the middle, he can use that to his advantage and get big scores in ODIs.

(With IANS Inputs)

