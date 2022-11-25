India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway Begin NZ's Chase of 307

No issues batting first, I would have bowled first. I feel the wicket is a bit sticky but the sun is out and it should dry out soon.
India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score & Updates: Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 80 while Washington Sundar provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 37 off 16 as India posted a challenging 306/7 in 50 overs. This was after Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill led a superb start with the pair stitching a century stand. Gill was out immediately after reaching his half-century while Dhawan made 72. Read More
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh bowls five dot balls in his first over on ODI debut. His third delivery was outside off and Finn Allen drove it through point for three runs. NZ 3/0 in 1 Over, chasing 307.
Finn Allen and Devon Conway are the New Zealand openers who will begin their chase of 307. Arshdeep Singh, on ODI debut, will open the attack. Here we go!
WICKET! Shardul Thakur edges and a superb catch from wicketkeeper Tom Latham to to dismiss him on 1. India finish with 306/7 from 50 overs. Tim Southee finishes with three wickets but was expensive having leaked 73 runs from 10 overs. Washington Sundar remains unbeaten on 37 off 16.
WICKET! End Shreyas Iyer’s fine innings on 80. A short delivery and Shreyas finds the fielder near midwicket boundary. IND 300/6 in 49.2 Overs.
Wow! Washington Sundar showing his big-hitting skills. He’s providing the late flourish. 4,4,6 off the final three deliveries of Matt Henry. The first boundary via pull, the second employing scoop and the six with a pull to midwicket. 17 runs from the over. India 298/5 in 49 Overs.
The over started an ended on a similar note as the one before. Adam Milne dropped the first delivery short and Washington Sundar ramps it over the third man region for a six. And then Shreyas Iyer finished the over with a flick to backward square leg region for four. IND 281/5 in 48 Overs.
India need more of these overs to get close to 300. Washington Sundar clears his front foot and launches one from Tim Southee over long-on for a six. And then Shreyas Iyer bashes one to midwicket to end the over with a four. 13 from it. IND 268/5 in 47 Overs.
WICKET! That’s a stunning catch from Glenn Phillips. Sanju Samson goes aerial and the ball seem to be dropping in the no man’s land. But Phillips covered a lot of ground and dived to complete the catch. Samson scored 36. Adam Milne breaks the partnership. IND 254/5 in 45.4 Overs.
Matt Henry is back for a final spell. Yet another good over from the Kiwi pacer but this is Shreyas Iyer’s day as an attempt at a pull shot resulted in a top-edge giving the Indian a streaky boundary. 8 runs from the over. IND 248/4 in 45 Overs.
Shreyas Iyer dances down the track and launches the first delivery of the over from Mitchell Santner int the sightscreen for a straight six. And later, Sanju Samson goes on the back foot to pull the third delivery to deep midwicket for a four. 14 runs from the over. IND 240/4 in 44 Overs.
1,1,1,1,1,0. Five runs from the 10th over of Lockie Ferguson who finishes a fine spell. 3/59 his figures. He did put a big dent on India’s progress getting rid of Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav in an over. Score 226/4 in 43 Overs.
FIFTY! With a single, Shreyas Iyer brings up his half-century off 56 deliveries. A decent knock this one barring a couple of hiccups. 4 runs from the over of Mitchell Santner. IND 221/4 in 42 Overs.
7 runs from the over of Lockie Ferguson including an extra via wide. Shreyas Iyer on 48 off 53, Sanju Samson 25 off 25. IND 217/4 in 41 Overs.
Shreyas Iyer is enjoying this surface now. A short delivery from Tim Southee and Shreyas pulls it away to midwicket for four which also brings up India’s 200 in 39.2 Overs. And off the next, she brings out the slog to send the ball soaring over the boundary for a maximum. 15 runs from the over take India to 210/4 in 40 Overs.
Two boundaries in the over of Adam Milne, both from the bat of Sanju Samson. The first guided to third man region and the next helped to fine leg region for four more. 9 runs from it. IND 195/4 in 39 Overs.
Just three runs from the over of Tim Southee. IND 186/4 in 38 Overs.
DROPPED! Oh this would have been a fine catch from Finn Allen had he pulled it off. Shreyas Iyer miscues, gets a thick edge and launches one towards third man regioon. Allen ran backwards from point but the ball was swirling. He did well to reach closer but couldn’t hold onto the ball.
Short and wide. Shreyas Iyer makes rooms and sends the ball soaring over the third man region for a super six. Before that, he slammed one through covers but Devon Conway did superbly well to prevent the boundary as Shreyas added three runs to his total. 10 runs from it take India to 183/4 in 37 Overs.
Lucky for Sanju Samson that an inside edge went past the stumps safely and got him a boundary. Samson wanted to defend it but instead a thick edge followed. Lockie Ferguson was so close to getting his 4th wicket. 5 runs from it. IND 170/4 in 35 Overs.
It’ll be interesting to see what approach Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson adapt considering the Innings is entering the final phase. Will they wait and watch before attacking? Or just go berserk to surprise New Zealand? 5 runs from the over of Mitchell Santner take India to 165/4 in 34 Overs.
Two boundaries but two big wickets in the over of Lockie Ferguson leave India wobbling. Sanju Samson has joined Shreyas Iyer now. India 160/4 in 33 Overs.
WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav got off the mark with a beautiful cover drive for a four off the first ball he faced. And a dot delivery later, Lockie Ferguson drew an outside edge from his bat to have the dangerman caught in the slips for 4. It was short and the pace got the better of Surya. IND 160/4 in 32.5 Overs.
WICKET! Rishabh Pant drags one back to the stumps to be bowled on 15. Right after he helped himself to a boundary to fine leg, Pant wanted to pull the short delivery that followed but gets an inside edge to be bowled. Lockie Ferguson strikes. IND 156/3 in 32.2 Overs.
Glenn Phillips puts in a diving effort in the deep to save a boundary but Shreyas Iyer gets a couple with that cut shot to bring up India’s 150 in 31.5 Overs. 6 runs from the over of Mitchell Santner. Score 152/2 in 32 Overs.
New Zealand are enjoying this phase of play after getting rid of both the India openers. Just two runs from the over of Adam Milne and a dropped catch of Shreyas Iyer. IND 146/2 in 31 Overs.
DROPPED! Shreyas Iyer flirting with danger here. Adam Milne bowls his a short ball and the Indian takes the bait - arches his back for a ramp shot but only manages an edge. He’s lucky that Tom Latham dropped it after leaping and going for the catch with his right hand.
New Zealand bring back Matt Henry who continues to be parsimonious. He hasn’t taken a wicket but has conceded just 23 runs in his eight overs so far. 29 deliveries have passed since India struck a boundary. IND 144/2 in 30 Overs.
Shreyas Iyer rapped on the pads. And New Zealand make a confident appeal. The umpire doesn’t agree. Adam Milne convinces Kane Williamson to review. And it’s the umpire’s call. Impact in line but clipping the leg stump. 4 runs from the over. IND 140/2 in 27 Overs.
Everybody knows Shreyas Iyer’s kryptonite is a short delivery and so Lockie Ferguson drops one but the he ramps it over the wickekeeper’s head for a maximum. 8 runs from it. IND 136/2 in 26 Overs. Rishabh Pant has joined Shreyas after the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first against India in the series opener. Williamson talked about sticking to ODI blueprint and says the players are looking forward to the series. India captain Shikhar Dhawan said he would have bowled first too but has no problem batting first either. He feels these ODIs present youngsters with a good opportunity to prove their credentials.
After a year-long dosage of T20 cricket, it’s time to shift focus on the 50-over format as the ODI World Cup 2023 is just a few months away. India and New Zealand will also get into the groove with the 3-match series starting Friday in Auckland.
India, ranked third in the Men’s ODI rankings, have achieved automatic qualification for the World Cup next year by virtue of being hosts. It has been a year where their first-choice players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah haven’t been consistent starters in the ODI series, largely due to the hectic cricketing schedule.
Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan will be taking over the captaincy mantle yet again and, in all probability, will open the innings with Shubman Gill. The duo have amassed three-century stands in eight ODIs this year and would be hoping to push their cases with sparking performances in the matches against New Zealand.
Suryakumar Yadav would be aiming to carry his superlative T20I form and 360-degree strokeplay into ODIs while Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Deepak Hooda would form the middle-order. Hooda can also be the handy sixth bowling option, something which India have missed of late, and can form the spin attack which is a three-way battle between Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
In the pace bowling department, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur could be tipped to form the bowling attack. But there is a chance for Arshdeep Singh, India’s find in T20Is this year, to be given a debut ODI cap, and the same goes for Umran Malik too.
New Zealand, on the other hand, will be hoping that their talismanic skipper Kane Williamson comes into his best self in ODIs. Williamson has struggled to get the desired acceleration in T20Is. But with his ability to spend a lot of time in the middle, he can use that to his advantage and get big scores in ODIs.
