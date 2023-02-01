India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ Third T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch third T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming of third T20I Match

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming of third T20I Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the third T20I match between India and New Zealand Live Streaming

The Indian cricket team clinched a thrilling six-wicket victory in the second T20I to level the series against New Zealand. The Hardik Pandya-led side will now be determined to complete a memorable comeback as they are set to face the Kiwis in the final encounter on Wednesday. The third and final T20I of the series is scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, the Mitchell Santner-led side had recorded a 21-run win in the first T20I to claim a 1-0 lead. Indian bowlers put up a terrific performance in the penultimate game to draw level in the series. New Zealand, batting first, could only manage to reach a meagre total of 99- their lowest T20I score against India- in the second match.

The fixture had eventually proved to be a dramatic low-scoring affair as the hosts had to wait till the penultimate delivery to score the winning runs. Suryakumar Yadav produced a crucial unbeaten knock of 31-ball 26 to claim a six-wicket triumph for Team India.

Ahead of Wednesday’s third T20I match between India and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

What date third T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played?

The third T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place on February 1, Wednesday.

Where will the third T20I match India vs New Zealand be played?

The third T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the third T20I match India vs New Zealand begin?

The third T20I match between India and New Zealand will begin at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand third T20I match?

India vs New Zealand third T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand third T20I match?

India vs New Zealand third T20I match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffey

