India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 2nd Test Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India will aim to secure a victory in the Test series when they face New Zealand in the second and the final Test match. The two teams will be battling it out against each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from December 3, Friday.

At present, the Test series is leveled as the first match ended in a draw. India were the favorite to win but New Zealand put up a terrific show on the final day to save the series. After a disappointing tie in the first game, India will be hoping to start fresh in the second match with Virat Kohli leading the side.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be hoping to put the momentum gained to good use. The World Test Champions are likely to field the same team to cause an upset for a dominant India in their own backyard.

>When will the 2nd Test match India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) start?

The match will be played from Friday, December 03.

>Where will the 2nd Test match India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

>What time will the 2nd Test match India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The match will begin at 09:30 am IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

India vs New Zealand match will be televised on Star Sports Network.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

India vs New Zealand match is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

>IND vs NZ ICC Men’s 3rd T20I, India probable playing XI against New Zealand: Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain)

>IND vs NZ ICC Men’s 3rd T20I, New Zealand probable playing XI against India: Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel

