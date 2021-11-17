India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand tour of India 2021 1st T20I Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Team India will be hosting New Zealand in a three-match T20I series and a two-match Test series, starting from Wednesday, November 17. The Kiwis tour of India kickstarts with the first T20I which will be played at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. The game starts at 07:00 PM IST.

The two wounded teams suffered heartbreaks in the just concluded T20 World Cup 2021, the home team were ousted from the showpiece event by the same opponents in the Super 12 stage. Whereas, the Black Caps lost in the summit clash at the hands of Australia.Both teams would look to put that experience behind and start a fresh.

The bilateral series also marks a new era in Indian cricket and the first T20I match will be Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s first assignment as permanent coach and T20I captain, respectively. However, the Indian contingent will be without a few key players such as Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. The trio have been rested for the upcoming Test series.

Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is all set to give the three-match T20I series a miss. The New Zealand cricket board earlier on Tuesday in a statement announced that Williamson has opted out of the white ball leg of the series to focus on the upcoming Test series that starts on November 25. Pacer Tim Southee has been named as stand-in captain for the opening game on Wednesday in Williamson’s absence.

>Ahead of the first T20I between India and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

>When will the New Zealand tour of India 2021 first T20I match between India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) start?

The match between India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) will be played on Wednesday, November 17.

>Where will the New Zealand tour of India 2021 first T20I match between India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) first T20I match be played?

The first T20I match between will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Wednesday, November 17.

>What time will the New Zealand tour of India 2021 first T20I match between India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The game will begin at 07:00 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20I and Test series.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

All the matches of the series can be live-streamed on Star Sports digital arm Disney+ Hotstar.

>India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) probable playing XIs:

India Possible Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar or Mohammad Siraj

New Zealand Possible Starting Line-up: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert (WK), Glenn Phillips,James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee (C)

