India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand tour of India 2021 2nd T20I Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

New Zealand will take on India in the 2nd T20I on Friday evening in Ranchi. India lead the 3-match T20I series 1-0 and the onus will be on New Zealand to hit the ground running if they have to stay afloat in the series.

Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, India broke their seven-match losing streak against New Zealand across formats. There are a number of young and upcoming players on the bench and India will be keen to make the most of this opportunity.

New Zealand, on the other hand, missed the services of regular captain Kane Williamson. However, they were still fighting it out and dragged the match to the last over. Their top order batting is fit and firing, but the middle order needs to step up. The visitors would be looking to work on their consistency if they have to stay in reckoning in this series.

>Ahead of the second T20I between India and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

>When will the New Zealand tour of India 2021 second T20I match between India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) start?

The match between India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) will be played on Friday, November 19.

>Where will the New Zealand tour of India 2021 second T20I match between India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) second T20I match be played?

The second T20I match between will be played at the JSCA Stadium, in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Friday, November 19.

>What time will the New Zealand tour of India 2021 second T20I match between India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) begin?

The game will begin at 07:00 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) T20I and Test series.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) match?

All the matches of the series can be live-streamed on Star Sports digital arm Disney+ Hotstar app.

>India (IND) vs New Zealand (NZ) probable playing XIs:

India Possible Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar

New Zealand Possible Starting Line-up: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tim Seifert (WK), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee (C)

