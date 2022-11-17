India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How to Watch IND vs NZ 2022, 1st T20I Coverage on TV And Online

A young Indian brigade, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, is all set to take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series. The inaugural fixture is scheduled to be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on Friday.

Also Read: Former India Allrounder Ravi Shastri Recalls His Test Debut

The two teams had last faced each other in the shortest format of the game back in 2021. The Men in Blue had won that contest by a convincing margin of 73 runs to whitewash the Kiwis 3-0 in the home T20I series.

But the scene is quite different this time. India will not have big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul on the side. And in their absence, the onus will be on Suryakumar Yadav to lead the Indian batting.

Advertisement

Also Read: Australia Batting Star Praises Virat Kohli

After the completion of the series, the semi-finalists of T20 World Cup will take part in ODIs.

Ahead of the first T20I match between India and New Zealand; here is all you need to know:

When will the 1st T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played?

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place on November 18, Friday.

Where will the first T20I match India vs New Zealand be played?

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington.

What time will the first T20I match India vs New Zealand begin?

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will begin at 12 pm IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand first T20I match?

India vs New Zealand first T20I match will be televised on DD Sports.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand first T20I match?

India vs New Zealand first T20I match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

India vs New Zealand Possible XIs

Advertisement

India Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Siraj

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here