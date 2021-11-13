India vs New Zealand: New Head Coach Rahul Dravid Reaches Jaipur Without Support Staff

The Indian cricket team is all set to play the T20 series against New Zealand from November 17. The Indian squad is reaching Jaipur to play their first match against New Zealand.

It was a surprise for everyone to see Rahul Dravid, the newly appointed head coach of the Indian cricket team, reach Jaipur without his support crew.

Before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli announced that he will no longer be leading Team India in the shortest format of the game post the big tournament. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), soon after, announced Rohit Sharma as the man to lead the Indian cricket team in the upcoming T20 matches.

After a poor outing in the T20 world cup, fans have high expectations of the team. Experts believe that the Jaipur match is going to be very special for Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma. This is being said so because Rahul Dravid will be guiding the team as head coach for the first time and Rohit Sharma will lead the team on the ground in the first T20.

Rahul Dravid was selected as the head coach after Ravi Shashtri’s contract ended. According to reports, Rahul Dravid still does not have a support staff to help him for the upcoming India vs New Zealand series. In an article, Inside Sports wrote that the BCCI has selected a bowling and fielding coach as well.

According to Inside Sports reports Paras Mahabre will be the bowling coach and T Dilip will be the new fielding coach. The BCCI is yet to announce the names of the bowling and fielding coaches. However, some reports state that Rahul Dravid is looking forward to having Abhay Sharma as the bowling coach for India.

The entire team, including the coaches, will remain in a three-day quarantine before they start practising for the upcoming series.

