India vs New Zealand Probable XIs: ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super-12, Match 28

Virat Kohli-led Team India and Kane Williamson’s New Zealand will lock horns with each other in their second Super 12 round, Group 2, match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. On Sunday when both sides will be up against each other, Team India will look to avenge their World Test Championship (WTC) final defeat. On the other hand, the Kiwi squad will take inspiration from that victory to once again best Team India in another major event.

Team India’s record against New Zealand in T20 World Cup is rather disappointing as they have not been able to register a win against the Blackcaps so far in the history of the tournament.

India lost their series opener against Pakistan in Dubai last weekend and coming into this game, they can be forced to make a few changes in their playing.

Suryakumar Yadav could be dropped with Ishan Kishan coming in. Hardik Pandya could make way for Shardul Thakur with spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin replacing Varun Chakravarthy from playing XI.

On the other hand, despite losing their first game against Pakistan, New Zealand are expected to field the same team against India.

>India vs New Zealand predicted playing XI

>India Possible Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah

>New Zealand Possible Starting Line-up: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

>India vs New Zealand World Cup squads

>India’s 15-man squad for T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami, Shardul Thakur.

>Reserved players named: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

>New Zealand 15-man Squad for T20 WC: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

>Reserved players named: Adam Milne

