Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs New Zealand: Raipur to Become India's Latest International Cricket Venue, Set to Host 2nd ODI in January

India vs New Zealand: Raipur to Become India's Latest International Cricket Venue, Set to Host 2nd ODI in January

Though this will be Raipur's first ever international match, the venue has played host to several IPL and the now defunct Champions League T20 matches in the past

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 14:03 IST

New Delhi, India

This will the second time inside three months that the two teams will be involved in a bilateral series. (AFP Photo)
This will the second time inside three months that the two teams will be involved in a bilateral series. (AFP Photo)

Raipur is set to become the newest international cricket venue in India after being allotted the second match of India vs New Zealand ODI series slated to be played next year in January. The BCCI on Thursday confirmed the fixtures for New Zealand’s limited-overs tour of India during which the two teams will lock horns across six white-ball matches including three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The tour starts with the first ODI on January 18 to be played in Hyderabad with Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium then hosting its first ever international match on January 21. The third match will be played in Indore.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Advertisement

The focus will then shift to the T20I series starting January 27 in Ranchi with Lucknow and Ahmedabad also among the venues.

RELATED NEWS

Though this will be Raipur’s first ever international match, the venue has played host to several IPL and the now defunct Champions League T20 matches in the past and has also served as the second home ground to franchise Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

New Zealand tour of India, 2022-23
Sr. No.DayDateMatchVenue
1Wednesday18th January1st ODIHyderabad
2Saturday21st January2nd ODIRaipur
3Tuesday24th January3rd ODIIndore
4Friday27th January1st T20IRanchi
5Sunday29th January2nd T20ILucknow
6Wednesday1st  February3rd T20IAhmedabad

The New Zealand matches will be sandwiched between Sri Lanka and Australia tour in what will be a jampacked start to India’s international home season in January.

The season gets underway with Sri Lanka arriving for three T20Is and as many ODIs starting January 3 before the New Zealand matches. After playing 12 limited-overs matches in the space of a month, the Indian team will have a break of eight days before the action shifts to a four-match Test series against Australia set to start from February 9 in Nagpur.

Advertisement

Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad will host the second, third and fourth Tests respectively before the second and final leg of the tour during which the two rivals be playing in a three-match ODI series between March 17 and March 22.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: December 08, 2022, 14:03 IST
last updated: December 08, 2022, 14:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos