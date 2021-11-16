Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma & Co Begin Training in Jaipur Under Watchful Eyes of Rahul Dravid - See Photos

India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma & Co Begin Training in Jaipur Under Watchful Eyes of Rahul Dravid - See Photos

Shreyas Iyer with head coach Rahul Dravid during training session in Jaipur
Shreyas Iyer with head coach Rahul Dravid during training session in Jaipur

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the player of Team India have begun training in Jaipur for the first T20I against New Zealand, that will be played on November 17.

Advertisement
Cricketnext Staff
Updated: November 16, 2021, 15:04 IST

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Follow us on
Cricketnext Staff Cricketnext Desk

first published: November 16, 2021, 15:04 IST