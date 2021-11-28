India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer Becomes 1st Indian to Hit Century and Fifty on Test Debut

Shreyas Iyer has created history on Sunday by becoming the only Indian player to score a century and fifty on Test debut. Iyer started his Test career on a glorious note with a magnificent century in the first innings and followed it up with a fighting fifty in the second to put India on top in the first Test match against New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur.

The talented batter got a chance in the playing XI in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli and he took full advantage of it to put pressure on senior batters like Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara who are going through a rough patch. Meanwhile, he is the 16th Indian to score a century on debut and 10th to hit the mark on home soil.

On Day 4, New Zealand triggered a mini-collapse in the first session of the game to reduce them to 5/51. Talented Iyer led the fightback for India with some crucial partnerships alongside Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Iyer shared a crucial 52-run partnership with Ashwin to revive India’s innings after early blows. And after the all-rounder’s departure, the 26-year-old joined forcer with Saha to put India on top with a 64-run stand.

Iyer was dismissed on 65 at the stroke of Tea as Tim Southee got his third wicket of the innings and 8th of the match. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old also became the third Indian after Sunil Gavaskar and Dilawar Hussain to hit two fifty-plus scores on Test debut.

>Indians with two fifty-plus scores on Men’s Test debut

>Shreyas Iyer - 105 and 50* vs New Zealand in Kanpur - 2021

>Sunil Gavaskar - 65 and 67* vs West Indies in Port of Spain - 1971

>Dilawar Hussain - 59 and 57 vs England in Kolkata - 1933/34

Earlier, in first innings, Iyer joined an elusive list of players – Lala Amarnath, Deepak Shodhan, AG Kripal Singh, Abbas Ali Baig, Hanumant Singh, Gundappa Vishwanath, Surender Amarnath, Mohammad Azharuddin, Pravin Amre, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw who have scored a century on a Test debut.

With a dream debut, Iyer has made a case very strong in front of team management to make a place for him in the 2nd Test when Kohli returns to the squad in Mumbai.

