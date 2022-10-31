India Squad Announcement For New Zealand Tour Live Updates: Chetan Sharma to Announce IND Squad in Evening

Senior players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya are expected to be rested for the series which will start from November 18, five days after T20 World Cup final.

“Mr. Chetan Sharma, Chairman of selectors of the All-India Senior Selection Committee will address a virtual press conference today to announce the squads for Team India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand,” the BCCI said in a press release.

“A lot will depend on how India fares at T20 World Cup. There aren’t too many people who are very happy with Chetan at the moment. But he will remain till BCCI selects the new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC),” a senior BCCI official told PTI a few days back.

The tour consists of three-match T20I series which will start from November 18, while the second and third match will be played on the 20th and 21st. The two teams will also face each other in as many ODIs as the tour will conclude on November 30th.

It will be interesting to who will be named captain of the side if Rohit Sharma gets the rest for the tour. KL Rahul is currently playing the role of Rohit’s deputy in the ongoing T20 World Cup, however, his form with the bat has put him under the scanner.

While there is no official update regarding Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah’s recovery from their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, Chetan Sharma’s fate hangs in balance as the BCCI could soon rejig the senior panel after the T20 World Cup in Australia.

It is an open secret that Chetan and his panel’s performance and consistency in selection has been below par in recent times and unless India performs very well, it could be curtains for India’s first hat-trick man in 50 over World Cup.

Schedule of India’s tour of New Zealand 2022

1st T20I – 18th November, Wellington

2nd T20I – 20th November, Mount Maunganui

3rd T20I – November 22nd, Napier

1st ODI – 25th November, Auckland

2nd ODI – 27th November, Hamilton

3rd ODI – 30th November, Christchurch

