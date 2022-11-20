India vs New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav Surpasses Virat Kohli In Interesting Record

India beat New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20I at Mount Manganui to take 1-0 lead in the three match T20I series. India had to bat first and found themselves in a spot of bother when they lost Rishabh Pant early. But walked in Surya Kumar Yadav who was promoted in place of Virat Kohli at three. The Mumbaikar did justice to the position, slamming 111 runs off just 51 balls and went onto slam 22 runs off the penultimate over from Lockie Ferguson.

In-fact, at 108/3, India needed a final push and this is where 32-year-old stepped in and alongside Hardik Pandya helped India reach a massive target of 191.

However, in doing so, he received praise from none other than Virat Kohli who hailed him for a ‘video game innings.’ Eventually he would also win the Man of the Match award for India for his sublime knock. Moreover, he also equaled Kohli in an interesting record. He now has seven Man of the Match awards—the most by any cricketer in T20Is, on par with Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza.

He went past Kohli and Uganda’s Dinesh Nakrani who has been awarded the special honour on 6 occasions in T20Is.

Scoring the match-winning century in the 2nd T20I on Sunday, Suryakumar also matched Rohit Sharma’s feat of notching up two centuries in the shortest format in the same year. In 2018, Rohit became the first Indian batter to achieve this special feat in T20Is.

“The plan was clear when I went into bat. At the 12th/13th over, we thought about batting deep and getting around 170-175 was a par score. Secret (behind his freak shots) is about the intent and you need to enjoy yourself. It’s also about the work you do in the practice sessions. It’s a great feeling coming here, having a full game and going 1-0 in the series feels good. I feel that I didn’t think too much about what was happening. Just had my gameplan and it worked well. Fantastic crowd here," Suryakumar said after the match.

Promoted to number three, the 32-year-old toyed with the bowlers to lift India to a challenging total after New Zealand put the visitors in to bat.

