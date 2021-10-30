T20 World Cup 2021: Against New Zealand, Imperative for India to Come Together as a Unit

India playing New Zealand has almost exactly the opposite vibe as India playing Pakistan. When India and New Zealand play, the atmosphere is generally understated. There is a little no-no hype. Toxic hyper-nationalism is replaced by mutual respect on the fields and fans switch from abuse to gentle banter.

If you look at the statistics when it comes to World Cup matches, the contrast could not be more obvious.

India had not lost to Pakistan for 29 years until their recent crash and burn in Dubai but against New Zealand, the boot is on the other foot.

In all, India have played New Zealand eight times in 50-over World Cups, and won only three of these contests. They last beat New Zealand in a World Cup in 2003, and have lost three of their last four World Cup encounters against the same team.

In men’s Twenty20 World Cups India and New Zealand have clashed twice with New Zealand winning both times.

In 2007, at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, New Zealand batted first and put 190 on the board. Brendon McCullum provided the momentum at the top of the order and Craig McMillan applied the finishing touches with a 35-ball 44.

In response, India began well, getting to 76 without loss, Gautam Gambhir making 51 and Virender Sehwag 40. But Dan Vettori then pulled things back with a spell of 4 for 20 and India finished 10 runs short.

In 2016 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, New Zealand managed only 126, with all of India’s bowlers chipping in to restrict the opposition.

But India’s top order imploded, being reduced to 43 for 7, Mitchell Santner picking up 4 for 11 and Ish Sodhi taking 3 for 18, and even 30 from Mahendra Singh Dhoni only took India to 79 and a crushing defeat.

When India and New Zealand play again at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 31, there are several people pitching the game as a quarterfinal of sorts for India.

This is an incredibly dangerous approach, and Virat Kohli and his team will know that this is merely the second game of their campaign.

The assumption in labelling the India-New Zealand match a semifinal is that India and Pakistan will both beat Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

This is not only tempting fate, it is being disrespectful to three very good Twenty20 outfits, especially Afghanistan, who will be a handful in these conditions.

Afghanistan have mystery spinners aplenty and batsmen who don’t need to be told twice to be fearless.

But, back to New Zealand.

Led by Kane Williamson, who neither seems to break a sweat in the heat of the cauldron or suffer from elevated blood pressure when the atmosphere is charged, New Zealand will know that India have to do all the running in that match.

India’s comprehensive loss against Pakistan, and the manner in which Shaheen Shah Afridi shone a magnifying glass on the Indian top order has laid out a blueprint for New Zealand, even though they do not really need one.

Trent Boult bends the ball back with as much precision and skills as anyone else in the world, and even if he does not have the pace of Afridi, he will be sure to ask questions upfront.

Tim Southee, Boult’s partner in crime, has vast experience in Twenty20 cricket, both international and domestic, and is forever looking to add new tricks to his game.

In Mitch Santner, New Zealand have exactly the kind of left-arm spinner that India’s batsmen dislike. A tall man, he has a high release point and spears the ball into batsmen, giving them little opportunity to free their arms. What’s more, Santner is accurate, which means there will be no free hits and India will have to take some chances to pull off the big shots against him.

For India, the critical things to do during the New Zealand match will be to come together as a team. While all the players have cricket under their belt having just completed the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates, they now need to come together as a unit.

Kohli also needs to ask himself what India’s best combination is, even if he decides to give the current one another opportunity to come good. Ishan Kishan is a possible replacement for Hardik Pandya, who is in the middle of a low patch. But Pandya has the wholehearted backing of his skipper and the fact that he has started bowling again will only work in his favour.

The second possible tweak that Kohli can consider is finding a x`place for Shardul Thakur. He has the undoubted knack of picking up wickets, endless optimism and brings some real punch to the lower order.

There will be plenty for Kohli to think about when they take on New Zealand, but, the match being a virtual quarterfinal is not one of them.

