India vs New Zealand T20I Series: Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Likely to be Dropped

With exactly 11 months left for the next T20 World Cup, the national selection committee will look to check out as many players as possible by June next year when the home season ends. It is expected that Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is in poor form and Hardik Pandya, whose fitness remains an unresolved mystery, are likely to be dropped from the T20 squad against New Zealand.

India will host New Zealand for a three-match T20I series starting November 17 in Jaipur. The T20Is will be followed by two Tests to be played in Kanpur and Mumbai.

Some of the proven IPL performers like Orange Cap holder Ruturaj Gaikwad, one of the top wicket-takers Avesh Khan, seasoned leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are going to be back in the mix as the likes of Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah get some much-needed rest.

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who many feel could be Pandya’s replacement in future, may get a chance.

Someone like Jammu and Kashmir pace sensation Umran Malik could be a surprise selection as the next big event will be on the bouncy Australian decks.

The likes of Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar may all be back for the T20 series while Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Umesh Yadav are set to come back for the red ball format.

The senior pros may be rested but there are speculations that Rohit Sharma may be part of the T20Is since he’s expected to take over the captaincy from Virat Kohli who ill be stepping down from the role once the ongoing world cup concludes.

With PTI Inputs

