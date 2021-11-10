India vs New Zealand T20Is: Cricket Fans Must Have First Vaccine Dose To Enter Stadiums in Jaipur, Ranchi

Respective state associations have announced crowd protocols ahead of the India vs New Zealand T20I series which begins on November 17 in Jaipur. The Rajasthan Cricket Association which runs the venue has said that fans will only be allowed if they have at least one dose of vaccine.

“Guidance was sought from the Home Department of the state government on entry of spectators in the match while also complying with COVID-19 protocols. Rajasthan Cricket Association has got permission in this regard by the department for the entry of spectators in the match," RCA secy Mahendra Sharma said.

He added that fans without the second dose of vaccine will only be admitted if they can furnish a negative RT-PCR Test reports not older than 48 hours before the match. “To discuss various issues and tasks related to preparations before the organisation of the match, a meeting of the Organising Committee constituted for the organisation of match will be held on November 10 at 4 PM at RCA academy," he added.

Advertisement

>Also Read | Venkatesh Iyer, Potential India Debutante, Doesn’t Want to be Labelled ‘One Dimensional’

Similarly Ranchi fans will also have to show negative RT-PCR proof. However, it won’t be a full house as only fifty percent of the crowd will be allowed. Earlier this year, Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad was thrown open to the public when England came calling for a four match Test series and a five match T20I series. Later the Gujarat Cricket Association asked the fans to enjoy the game from their homes with an impending fear of a second Covid-19 wave which eventually came a month later.

>IPL Standouts Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel Gets India Call-ups; Tearaway Pacer Umran Malik in India A Squad

After what can only be described as a whirlwind second leg of IPL 2021 for Kolkata Knight Riders’ Venkatesh Iyer, it was quite bizarre that the 26-year-old was asked to stay back as a net bowler for India’s T20 World cup campaign (though the net bowlers were eventually sent back) for Iyer had a stellar IPL with the bat scoring 370 runs at 41.11. Be that as it may, post India’s T20 World Cup debacle, Iyer finds a place - deservedly at that - in the Indian squad for the New Zealand T20I series at home, alongside other IPL standouts – Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Avesh Khan. This is Iyer, Patel, and Khan’s maiden India call-ups.

With senior players rested, the new-look team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will be looking to lift the team’s morale after they were knocked out of the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup. Amidst calls for a fresh approach and change in top management (Rahul Dravid will be replacing Ravi Shastri as the coach) inclusion of fresh faces does signal that India have pressed the reset button with an aim to do well in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here