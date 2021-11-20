India vs New Zealand: Zaheer Khan Hails Team India's Move to Promote Venkatesh Iyer in Batting Order

Veteran pacer Zaheer Khan hailed the Indian team management’s decision to promote Venkatesh Iyer in the batting order on Friday in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand. Venkatesh made his international debut for India in the first T20I where he batted at the number 4 position ahead of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

On Friday, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul shared a 117-run stand for the first wicket, which allowed the team management to make some changes in the middle-order. Venkatesh was promoted to the number 3 spot in the 154-run chase. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 12 as India won the match by 7 wickets with 16 balls to spare.

Zaheer feels the move to promote Venkatesh indicated that India are thinking about the next T20 World Cup which will take place in Australia next year.

“The move to promote Venkatesh Iyer to No.3 when the opportunity arose proves that India are already thinking about the next T20 World Cup. Had they not done something like that, then you could have said that they missed an opportunity. It was definitely a proactive move by the management keeping the future in mind," Zaheer Khan told Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, former spinner Pragyan Ojha feels that India need to sort out their middle-order which has cost them big in the last couple of ICC tournaments.

“We need to sort out our middle order. That is what is hurting us in ICC tournaments. If we get that in place, rest all seems fine. Our top-order batting and bowling are excellent. But this is one box we still need to tick." India’s middle-order failed to deliver after Rohit and Rahul perished cheaply in the first two games of the T20 World Cup 2021 against Pakistan and New Zealand respectively. The below-par efforts ended up costing India a place in the semis," Ojha said.

Meanwhile, a superb bowling performance by debutant Harshal Patel (2/25), followed by fantastic fifties by KL Rahul (65 off 49) and Rohit Sharma (55 off 36) helped India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series.

