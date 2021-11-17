India vs NZ: Harbhajan Singh Predicts Series Result, Identifies 2 key Players for Home Side

Three days after the T20 World Cup final, New Zealand are all set to take on India in another T20I series. This will be an important moment for Indian cricket as it will be the first series under the tutelage of new head coach Rahul Dravid. With Virat Kohli stepping down from the T20I captaincy, this will also be a test for the new skipper Rohit Sharma.

If they have to beat New Zealand, the Indian management needs to be on point as far as their team selection is concerned. As such, Harbhajan Singh has offered his advice on the players the Indian team need to go in with.

Harbhajan said that he wants to see new players in different roles. He identified Ishan Kishan as someone who he wished could get a long rope and he made the number 3 spot his own since he will be a key player in the next T20 World Cup.

Apart from Ishan, Harbhajan also said that he expected good things from Suryakumar Yadav. The right-hander made a bumper start to his T20I career, but then struggled to get going in the T20 World Cup and would be keen to hit the ground running in this series.

Harbhajan said that a player like Suryakumar can bat at any position and he could win tournaments for his side since he has a 360-degree game.

Although India were beaten by New Zealand in their World Cup clash, the last time these two sides locked horns in a bilateral series India beat the Blackcaps 5-0. Harbhajan believes that India are favourites to win this series 2-1 as they have a good side. It will be a real test for the combination of Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma.

