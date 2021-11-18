India vs NZ: Trent Boult's 'Perfect Gift' for Suryakumar Yadav's Wife on Her Birthday

After a disappointing campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup, the Indian side started their preparations for the next World Cup under new captain Rohit Sharma and new coach Rahul Dravid. They started their journey with a 5-wicket win against New Zealand in Jaipur. Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. Courtesy of half-centuries from Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman, New Zealand scored 164 for six. Guptill scored 70 off 42 balls while Chapman smashed 63 runs in 50 balls.

India achieved the target of 165 runs with five wickets in hand. Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma were the architects of an Indian victory. While the Indian captain scored 48 runs, Suryakumar Yadav contributed with an innings of 62.

Advertisement

He smashed six fours and three sixes in his 40-ball knock while Rohit faced 36 balls and hit five fours and two sixes. This was an important partnership as they added 59 runs for the second wicket and Suryakumar was adjudged man of the match.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Suryakumar said, “I have not been doing anything different, just being myself whatever I have done since the last 3-4 years. I bat the same way in the nets and replicate the same in the middle."

He went on to add that he puts a lot of pressure on himself in the nets and whenever he gets out, he thinks of ways and means to improve and this helps when he strides out to the middle. There was the dew factor in the Indian chase and Surya said that it made the task easier for the batters.

The Mumbai Indians star then said that it was his Devisha’s birthday and went on to dedicate the knock to her.

Trent Boult dropped Suryakumar in the 16th over after the latter had already hit his fifty.

“About Trent, it’s my wife’s birthday also and it’s a perfect gift from him," said Suryakumar.

The Mumbai batsman has scored 243 runs in 9 T20 Internationals at a strike rate of 161. He also has three half-centuries to his name.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here