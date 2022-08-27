The jinx was broken. While Indian cricket fans still hold the World Cup bragging rights, particularly in the ODI World Cup, Pakistan fans can always point and remind them of the 2021 loss. Truth told, that ten-wicket defeat wasn’t even a loss. It was pure embarrassment for Virat Kohli’s team India.

In a way, it was a stark pointer to why Kohli’s reign as white-ball captain came to such a nasty end. Perhaps he had hoped for a victorious final assignment when announcing his decision to step down from T20I captaincy prior to the tournament. Clearly, he had not done enough over the years as T20 skipper to envisage or even force through such a campaign.

That defeat was a microcosm of India’s problems in the T20 format. Just turn back the pages and witness a rather painful picture – a top-order that cannot comprehend left-arm pace bowling, a middle-order that couldn’t build aggressive momentum, no proper finisher, and an imbalanced bowling attack with both pace and spin proving ineffectual.

If ever the Indian selectors needed to refer to a particular game to figure out just what was going wrong, that was it. That’s an understatement – India’s performance in that game was a point-by-point manual of how not to play T20 cricket, international, franchise or otherwise. If you are coach, imparting cricket knowledge to young kids, show them that game as an exercise in what not to do in the shortest format.

Most of all, that game was a ready blueprint for captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid as they set about the onerous task of rebuilding India’s plans for the 2022 T20 World Cup. And a rematch with Pakistan at the same venue 10 months later, albeit in a different tournament, is just the test they need.

So, what has changed for the Men in Blue?

If you look at the Asia Cup squad, comparing it with the World Cup one last year, nothing much is the answer. Atleast not in the batting department, wherein the same top-order and middle order has been retained. India’s only two batting changes are Deepak Hooda and Dinesh Karthik, albeit it is a pointer towards a shift in mindset.

Since the new regime took over, attacking cricket has been the motto. Following this diktat, the Indian batsmen have looked to hit top-gear at every opportunity. There is a concentrated effort in carrying momentum through the line-up. It is seen in how Karthik is often held back until the last four or five overs, so he can play in only seventh gear. On a couple occasions, the top-order has been routed for few runs but the approach hasn’t changed. This remains the last question mark – how to avert top-order collapses and still maintain that scoring momentum?

This is where the Hooda inclusion is interesting. He is not only a back-up middle-order option, but also a back-up opening option after experimentation in Ireland. Additionally, he forms a core of four all-rounders for the Asia Cup, along with Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. It provides Rohit Sharma the option of picking six bowling options, a strategic trait borrowed straight from the Mumbai Indians’ playbook.

Weirdly enough though, India’s bowling composition would stay the same from last year, much like its batting. Just the personnel would change this time – Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakravarthy are both absent. While it is not fair to blame them for the defeat, their bowling performances were shambolic – particularly Shami’s. There was also a huge question mark put around Bhuvneshwar Kumar – he was smashed around and didn’t play another game in the tournament. This time, he returns, in better shape and form, and it is vital that he finds rhythm ahead of the World Cup in Australia.

Here, let’s revisit that question. What has changed for team India? Not much, if you go by the squad names, and yet, quite a bit if you identify the team’s intent over the last 10 months. The Asia Cup is like a mini-World Cup, with multiple teams and calculations spread out, including the volatility of this shortest format. Sailing past these obstacles will only provide relief that experimentation and change in mind set over the last few months has paid off.

It is imperative to ask if anything has changed for Pakistan since that jubilant 10-wicket win. For one, Shaheen Afridi is out injured. Is that a relief to the Indian top-order? Time will tell, for Afridi is a talisman for Pakistan’s bowling across formats. In his absence, the batting talisman will have to take the lead.

Skipper Babar Azam’s star is ever rising and this year, he has put in significant performances in the other two formats of the game. And there is constant chatter everywhere – Azam versus Kohli. The former arguably in the form of his life and at a stage where a batter finds the purple patch every time he visits the crease. It is reminiscent of Kohli’s own purple patch – a distant memory now – wherein he scored runs for unabashed fun.

In a way, this contest throughout the tournament will identify either side’s build-up to the World Cup. Azam’s runs can further smoothen the road ahead, as Pakistan travel to New Zealand to play a T20I tri-series also including Bangladesh. India, meanwhile, will contend with Australia and South Africa. If Kohli doesn’t score runs in the Asia Cup, the debate over his spot in the playing eleven – and indeed the squad – will be raucous to say the least.

While you can never ignore Pakistan’s contention for any multi-team tournament, the pressure will be on India to respond to that 2021 defeat. The game on Sunday (August 28) is only the first encounter – broadcasting revenues determine Asia Cup scheduling and if both teams qualify for the final on September 11, there could be as many as three India-Pakistan match-ups in the next fortnight. Then again, Pakistan will be waiting in Melbourne for the opening clash of the T20 World Cup on October 23 as well.

Each of these three Asia Cup games is an acid test against the 2021 semi-finalists and 2022 contenders. India’s newfound aggressive style of play needs an early win, and then enough momentum towards the final, even reclaiming the trophy. It would go only so far to numb the pain from last year’s loss, and anything less would be disappointing.

Bilateral matches are over – it’s officially pressure season for Rohit Sharma and company.

