India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for India vs Pakistan, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, September 4

Check the India vs Pakistan Dream 11 Team Prediction and hints for the 8th match of Asia Cup 2022. Also, check the schedule of the match between India vs Pakistan.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan:

India will be up against Pakistan on September 4 in a crucial Super 4 match of the Asia Cup. For Team India, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav’s terrific batting will provide a big boost ahead of the electrifying encounter against Pakistan. India have so far played two games in the Asia Cup and are yet to lose a match.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be determined to forget their group-stage defeat against India and start their Super 4 journey on a promising note. Pakistan bowlers, in their last match, did a tremendous job to bundle out Hong Kong for a paltry total of 38. Pakistan batting unit also offered a good show as they had registered 193 runs losing just two wickets in the game.

Ahead of the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Asia Cup match between India vs Pakistan be played?

The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan will be played on September 4, Sunday.

Where will the Asia Cup match between India vs Pakistan be played?

The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE.

What time will the Asia Cup match between India vs Pakistan begin?

The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup match between India vs Pakistan?

The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan will telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup match between India vs Pakistan?

The Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Naseem Shah,

IND vs PAK Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Axar Patel/Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

