India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Team India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, will be up against Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup fixture on Sunday. The high-voltage India-Pakistan match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

India, the most successful team in the history of Asia Cup, have been placed in Group A along with Pakistan and Hong Kong. Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is all set to make a comeback to international cricket in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had to face a big jolt ahead of the Asia Cup after their pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. In his absence, Pakistan bowling attack will depend a lot on their three pacers- Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Ahead of Sunday’s Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan; here is all you need to know:

What date Asia Cup 2022 match between India (IND) and Pakistan (PAK) will be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will take place on August 28, Sunday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2022 match India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup 2022 match India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) begin?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) Asia Cup match?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) Asia Cup match?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

