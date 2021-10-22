India vs Pakistan: Comparing Shaheen Afridi With Jasprit Bumrah Would be Foolish - Mohammed Amir

Former Pakistan bowler Mohammed Amir heaped huge praise on Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and called him the best T20 bowler in the world. Amir, who announced his retirement from international cricket last year, said that Bumrah is a complete bowler with his ability to bowl well in the death overs. Team India is all set to kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday with the clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

In the last couple of years, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has impressed many with his disciplined bowling, however, Amir feels that it would be foolish to compare him with Bumrah at the moment.

“See, comparing Shaheen with Bumrah at this point would be foolish because Shaheen is young and he is learning. And Bumrah has been doing well for India since so long and currently, I think he is the best T20 bowler, especially in the death over," Amir said on the YouTube channel ‘Uncut’.

Shaheen has been touted as the next big thing in Pakistan cricket and Amir also feels that he is the best bowler in his team at the moment.

“But Shaheen is Pakistan’s best bowler at the moment, given the way he has been performing in the last year, year-and-a-half. So, this promises to be a good contest. Bumrah bowls brilliantly with the new ball and among youngsters, Shaheen is the best when the ball is new."

As a unit, Amir said that Pakistan have a better pace attack than India as Bhuvneshwar Kumar struggled in the recently concluded IPL 2021.

“As far as fast bowling is concerned, Pakistan are better. Hasan Ali and Shaheen are doing well and Haris Rauf too. These are the best T20 bowlers in the death overs. From India’s point of view, Bhuvi was struggling in the IPL, so Bumrah is the only one you can say is bowling well," added the former pacer.

He further said that in the spin department India have an edge over the Pakistan team with quality spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy.

“Shami too can bowl well but mostly with the new ball, I feel. I don’t know about his death bowling much but Bumrah is a complete bowler. In the spin department, India have the edge. Ashwin, Jadeja and Chakravarthy did well in the IPL."

