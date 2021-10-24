Fans Pray For 'Peace' Ahead of India-Pakistan Clash: Fans of India and Pakistan called for “peace" and more cricket between the two Asian giants. The arch rivals will lock horns in Dubai in one of the biggest games of the tournament with an expected television audience of up to one billion people. Read here
Virat Kohli and Babar Azam Key as Arch-rivals Face-off: The two arch-rivals have met each other five times at a T20 World Cup and ‘Men in Blue’ have won on all the occasions. However, a new day awaits for both the teams on October 24 and they will have an equal chance to win. Read more here.
Kohli Looking to Leave a Legacy; Babar in Process of Building One: In India, at least 75 movie theaters are screening the match, with cheerleaders in place and staff kitted out in cricket gear, and have already sold out. Restaurant and bar owners hammered by the closures forced by the Covid-19 pandemic are cheering the day, for bumper pre-bookings and pre-pandemic prices. Read more here
Former India opener Virender Sehwag heaped huge praise on Hardik Pandya and put his weight behind the all-rounder’s inclusion in playing XI against Pakistan. Team India will re-ignite their rivalry with Pakistan on Sunday in the T20 World Cup clash. The Men in Blue is facing a problem of plenty in their camp with the squad full of quality players who performed exceedingly well in the warm-up clashes. Meanwhile, there are still a lot of uncertainties over Hardik’s inclusion in the final XI due to his bowling fitness. Read here
Five Mega Battles to Look Forward to in Much-awaited Battle: ndia vs Pakistan – it’s not just a game of cricket but an ocean of emotions of uncountable fans from both nations. Since the two teams meet only in ICC events amid the current geopolitical situation, the anticipation of the clash always remains high. After more than two years’ time, the arch-rivals are set to lock horns once again at the ongoing T20 World Cup. A look at some of the key battles which are expected to enlighten the viewers. Read here
The India vs Pakistan cricket matches have witnessed several on-field controversies. A look at some of the famous flashpoints and flare-ups among the teams on the cricket field. Read here
A Look at India and Pakistan’s T20I Performances in Last Decade: The euphoria surrounding India’s tournament opener against Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium is quite understandable, given that even a dead rubber between the two Asian neighbours creates a lot of noise among the followers of the game A look at India’s record against Pakistan in T20Is or ODIs World Cups will tell you that Men in Blue overwhelmingly dominate their bitter rivals as Men in Green are yet to register a single win against them. Read here
T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan’s Past Records at the Marquee Event: So far, since the inaugural edition of the tournament, India and Pakistan have come face to face on five occasions with the Men in Blue emerging victorious every time. And, ahead of the high-anticipating encounter; a look at India vs Pakistan’s records in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Read here.
The Match and Series That Ushered in the Indian Dominance: The first-ever encounter between India and Pakistan in a World Cup game during the 1992 World Cup at the SCG was the real turning point in the storied rivalry for the arch-rivals. Read more here.
Hello everyone. Welcome to our live coverage from the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 to be played in Dubai tonight
India vs Pakistan, Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: India and Pakistan renew their high-profile but one-sided cricket rivalry on Sunday in a T20 World Cup blockbuster watched by hundreds of millions of fans across the globe. Virat Kohli’s India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.
Pakistan, however, go into the contest with 10 wins in a row in the United Arab Emirates, their home away from home for most of the last decade. It will be the first time the two nations have clashed since the 50-over World Cup in 2019.
Of the 12 World Cup losses for Pakistan, five have been at the T20 tournament.
Two were at the inaugural event in 2007 — a group game decided by a ‘bowl-out’ and a five-run loss in the final. “To be honest, what has passed is beyond us,” said Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Saturday.
“Records are meant to be broken.”
The tickets for the match in Dubai were sold out within hours of going on sale after the UAE government allowed a 70 percent crowd for World Cup matches in a relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions.
The South Asian nuclear rivals have only played in multi-national events like World Cups and the Champions Trophy as strained relations have stalled bilateral cricket since 2007.
Pakistan did tour India in 2012 for five limited-over matches but ties were not fully resumed as the two nations continued to be at loggerheads over multiple issues, with the disputed region of Kashmir and terrorism heading the list.
‘Full of intensity’
“The matches between Pakistan and India are always full of intensity so we need to perform well in all three departments of the game,” said Babar, who has two T20 International centuries to his name in 2021.
India and 2009 champions Pakistan are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the tournament along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.
The top two in each of the two pools progress to the semi-finals.
Kohli, who steps down as India T20 skipper at the end of the World Cup, described Pakistan as being “very strong”. He also shrugged off the significance of his side’s dominance.
“These things create distractions. What matters is how we prepare and execute on any particular day, regardless of the opposition,” he said. “You have to play your best cricket against them, because they have lots of talent and players who can change the game.”
Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman hold the team’s batting hopes while quicks Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali lead a potent bowling attack.
India, who bowed out of the semi-finals in the previous edition in 2016, outplayed England and Australia in their two warm-up matches in Dubai with top batsmen KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scoring half-centuries.
The pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah is looking good and premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got Australia’s David Warner and Mitchell Marsh off successive deliveries in their last tune-up.
Pandya backing
Kohli backed his team’s match winners including Hardik Pandya to come good in the tournament despite the all-rounder struggling with his bowling. “He is getting better in terms of getting prepared to bowl two overs for us,” said Kohli.
Despite the anticipation ahead of the game, the political soundtrack is also playing in the background. During the week, there were protests in India with calls to boycott the match in the wake of recent killings of 11 migrant workers and minority Hindus and Sikhs in Indian-administered Kashmir.
