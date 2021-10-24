India vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Updates: Rizwan, Babar Solid in Chase of 152

Ind vs Pak Live Score: Pakistan have made in 43/0 in Powerplay.
India vs Pakistan Live Score: Mohammed Shami continues. And it turns out to be a good over for Pakistan - a boundary each to Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in it. Babar lifted the third delivery over mid-on while Rizwan pulled a shortish one to square leg region. 11 runs from the over. Pakistan 35/0 in 4 overs, chasing 152.
India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli has summoned his big guns early on. Varun Chakravarthy, the mystery spinner into the attack now, Tidy start from leg-break - just two singles off his first over. There was an appeal for lbw off the final delivery but it looked to be misssing the stumps. Pakistan 24/0 in 4 overs, chasing 152.
Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup Match Updates: So India have immediately pressed Jasprit Bumrah into action with Bhuvneshwar Kumar taken off after an expensive first over. A good start from Bumrah who puts on display his range of deliveries - slower ones, low full toss, yorker. Just four runs from it. Pakistan 22/0 in 3 overs, chasing 152.
India vs Pakistan Live Updates: Mohammed Shami joins Bhuvi from the other end. He did well for the better part of the over but for one delivery as he provided width and length for Babar Azam to drive it through covers for a four. Eight runs from the over. Pakistan 18/0 in 2 overs, chasing 152.
Ind vs Pak Live Score: A dream start for Pakistan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been plonked for a four and a six by Mohammad Rizwan off successive deliveries - the four to mid-on as Varun Chakravarthy dived but didn't release the ball on time as his body touched the boundary. And the six was to deep square leg boundary thanks to a pull. 10 runs from the over, Pakistan 10/0 in 1 over, chasing 152.
India vs Pakistan Live Score: Mohammad RIzwan and Babar Azam are the two Pakistan openers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball. India defending 151. Here we go.
India vs Pakistan: India Post 151/7. India add seven runs from the final over, bowled by Haris Rauf. This has been a strong comeback from India after their shaky start that saw them lose three wickets inside the Powerplay over. Virat Kohli was the key to their revival as he made a fighting half-century to push them to a fighting total. Shaheen Afridi was exceptional taking three wickets in his quota of four overs. Kohli made 57 off 49 while Rishabh Pant made 39 off 30. Hasan Ali chipped in with two wickets.
India vs Pakistan: OUT! Hardik Pandya launches it high into the Dubai night sky but it's not far enough as Pakistan captain Babar Azam accepts an easy catch to send back the India batter on 11. India 146/7 in 19.3 overs.
Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup Match Updates: A chaotic end to Shaheen Afridi's final over. A bowled a high full toss outside off which Hardik Pandya guided past point for a four. And third umpire called it a no-ball for Afridi had overstepped. And Afridi did well to keep the ball away from Pandya as he was beaten. However, the Indian went for a quick single and Afridi picked it up and went for a direct hit at the non-striker's end but the ball evaded everyone and went past the boundary for four overthrows. 17 runs from it. India 144/6 in 19 overs.
India vs Pakistan Live Updates: OUT! Shaheen Afridi finally has his man. But Virat Kohli has done the job needed of him tonight. He had to go for big shots with less than two overs remaining. A slow bouncer from Afridi and Kohli was little early in his pull and got a big outside edge with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan taking yet another impressive catch. Kohli scored 57 off 49 with five fours and a six. India 133/6 in 18.4 overs.
Ind vs Pak Live Score: A mixed over from Hasan Ali - Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja struck a boundary each in it. However, he came back strongly to have Jadeja out in it as well. 13 runs and a wicket. Hardik Pandya has joined Virat Kohli with two overs remaining. India 127/5 in 18 overs.
India vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! Hasan Ali outfoxes Ravindra Jadeja with a slow delivery as the India batter holes out to substitute fielder Mohammad Nawaz. He scored 13 off 13. India 125/5 in 17.5 overs.
FIFTY for Virat Kohli. A captain's knock from him tonight. Took 45 deliveries to reach there. This has been a fighting knock from him - he saw India being reduced to 31/3 inside the Powerplay overs but he held his nerves and avoided playing rash shots. Rode through those nervy phase and built a solid partnership with Rishabh Pant to guide India out of trouble and then completed his milestone.
India vs Pakistan: A superb over from Haris Rauf - four singles in it. India 114/4 in 17 overs.
Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup Match Updates: Hasan Ali is back into the attack. Virat Kohli showing his class tonight - Ali tests Kohli with a slow bouncer but the India captain spots it early and gets it past the fielder at short fine-leg region for a four. And then produces an exquisitive cover drive with the ball winning the race as a diving Shadab Khan cannot prevent it from going pas the boundary. 10 runs from the over. India 110/4 in 16 overs.
Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup Match Updates: Shadab Khan finishes his quota of four overs - four singles and two dot balls in it. His figures tonight: 4-0-22-1. Now, India are 100/4 in 15 overs with a well-set Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. How many can they manage off the remaining 30 deliveries?
100 up for India in 14.6 overs.
India vs Pakistan Live Updates: Haris Rauf is back. He probes Virat Kohli with a bouncer but it has bounced too high with the umpire calling it a wide. And his follow-up is way down the leg-side with Kohli helping himself to a boundary to fine leg. Nine runs from the over. India 96/4 in 14 overs.
Ind vs Pak Live Score: End of a successful over from Shadab Khan - SIx runs and a wicket in it. Surprisingly, it's not Hardik Pandya but Ravindra Jadeja who walks in at No. 6 for India tonight. India 87/4, Virat Kohli 30 off 30, Ravindra Jadeja 1 off 1.
India vs Pakistan Live Score: OUT! A big-big wicket for Pakistan this one, Rishabh Pant holes out on 39 off 30. Shadab Khan has provided a breakthrough at the right time. Pant had settled in and was timing his shots perfectly but for this one as he went down on a knee with Shadab slippingin a googly. The ball ballooned high into the Dubai night sky and the bowler called for it. Pant struck two fours and as many sixes. India 84/4 in 12.2 overs.
India vs Pakistan: Rishabh Pant on the charge! Hasan Ali returns to the attack and Pant has decided he's going to take him apart tonight. A starts with a one-handed whip to send the ball soaring over the square leg boundary for a maximum and then gets the hold of the following delivery too as he launches it over long-off for another maximum. 15 runs from the over. India 81/3 in 12 overs.
Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup Match Updates: Right-arm fast Haris Rauf into the attack for the first time tonight. Six runs off his over. Delivered regularly in the 140s kph with 152kph being the fastest of the lot. India 66/3 in 11 overs.
India vs Pakistan Live Updates: Mohammad Hafeez continues. Rishabh Pant cuts the second delivery through point for a four. Another decent over for India from which they add eight runs to their total. At the halfway stage India are 60/3. Time for drinks-break.
Ind vs Pak Live Score: Shadab Khan continues. His final delivery is a gift to Rishabh Pant who goes down on a knee and swipes it away for a much-needed boundary. Nine runs from the over. India 52/3 in 9 overs.
FIFTY up for India in 8.6 overs,
India vs Pakistan Live Score: So Hasan Ali has been taken off after taking a wicket on his first over. Mohammad Hafeez into the attack. Rishabh Pant went for a reverse sweep and missed it. Pakistan appealed but umpire wasn't interested. Wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan was confident and immediately asked his captain to go for the review but ultra-edge shows flat line throughout. Pakistan lose their review. Four runs from the over. India 43/3 in 8 overs.
India vs Pakistan: Leg-break Shadab Khan pressed into action after Powerplay. Rishabh Pant struggling to connect his first few deliveries correctly but crashes one through point after spotting the length early for a couple. Three runs rom it. India 39/3 in 7 overs.
Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup Match Updates: Virat Kohli ends Hasan Ali's first over with a four to deep backward point. The Powerplay goes to Pakistan. India have lost Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav in the first six overs. Score 36/3. Rishabh Pant has joined his captain in the middle. Responsiblity on their shoulders to drive the shaky innings forward now.
India vs Pakistan Live Updates: OUT! Hasan Ali strikes in his first over to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav. A superb catch from wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan as well. This one was bowled on length as SKY looked to punch this but got a big outside edge as Rizwan watched and dived to his right to do the rest. Surya scored 11 off 8. India in trouble now. Score 31/3 in 5.4 overs.
Ind vs Pak Live Score: Virat Kohli charges forward, makes a little room and whips the penultimate delivery from Shaheen Afridi over mid-on for a six. Nine runs from the over. Kohli looking in good touch. India 30/2 in 5 overs.
India vs Pakistan Live Score: Imad Wasim continues. Off the fourth delivery, there was a loud appeal for lbw against Suryakumar Yadav but it was turned down. Pakistan didn't review it either. Surya finished the over with a sweep for four. Superb start from him so far. Seven runs from the over. India 21/2 in 4 overs,
India vs Pakistan: Suryakumar Yadav has walked in at No. 4. And Shaheen Afridi has been dispatched for the first maximum of the night by Surya - length delivery outside off and Surya uses his wrists to pull this away just above the fielder at square leg region. That was quite close. Eight runs from the over. India 14/2 in 3 overs.
Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup Match Updates: OUT! Boom! 'They cannot play him' - Screams Nasser Hussain on-air. KL Rahul has been clean bowled by Shaheen Afridi with the first delivery of his second over. A good length delivery from the left-arm pacer as the ball nips back sharply and it hits his thigh pad to before crashing onto the stumps leaving him flummoxed. Rahul scored 3 off 8. India 6/2 in 2.1 overs.
India vs Pakistan Live Updates: Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim joins Shaheen Afridi from the other end. A tidy start from Wasim - just four singles in it. Doing what he's known to do - accurate, tight lines, no room. India 6/1 in 2 overs.
Ind vs Pak Live Score: Shaheen Afridi has set the tone for this contest. Two runs and the big wicket of Rohit Sharma in it. A perfect start for Pakistan. India captain Virat Kohli has joined KL Rahul in the middle. Both are off the mark. India 2/0 in 1 over.
India vs Pakistan Live Score: BOOM! A first-ball duck for Rohit Sharma has Shaheen Afridi traps him lbw. India have lost their first wicket. This is a stunning start from Afridi - bowled on yorker length and just about moves and the ball crashes Rohit bang in front of the wickets as he's lost for answers. India 1/1 in 1.4 overs.
Shaheen Afridi with the new ball. On strike is KL Rahul. Here we go.
India vs Pakistan: So Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul Sharma have walked out to the middle. And Pakistan fielders sprint to the middle. Just moments away from the first delivery now.
Time for the national anthems. The players of the two teams arrive in two different files. First up, Pakistan followed by India.
Hardik Pandya: My back is good but I won't be bowling for this game (Pakistan). Probably near the knockouts (when he hopes to be bowling again). The professionals and I both have to take the call about when I can have a bowl.
Virat Kohli at the toss: "We would have bowled first too, but the toss is not in your control. We are pretty balanced with our squad. We need to stay focussed on the processes. We need to ensure we don't get too emotional. The pitch looks very different. Evenly rolled and there is no grass at all which was the case during the IPL. We expect the pitch to stay good all through and set a good total."
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
Babar Azam at the toss: "We'll look to take early wickets and put pressure. Dew is a factor. We have had good practice sessions and I am confident about our preparations. Pakistan's bowlers are known to trouble other teams, I am confident about our batting too."
Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Match Toss: So the two captains - Virat Kohli and Babar Azam - are out in the middle. And it's Pakistan who have won the toss and opted to bowl first in Dubai.
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy
Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz
Well, less that 30 minutes for the toss. India 12, Pakistan 0. This is the scoreline at the World Cup so far. Will Virat Kohli's men extend their team's domination? Or will Babar Azam usher in a new era in their storied rivalry with India? All these burning questions to be answered tonight. Meanwhile, before the two teams take the field for what promises to be a thriller, take a look at our pre-match build up stories by scrolling down this blog. Have your fill and then join us right back here as we await the toss in Dubai.
India vs Pakistan Match Preview: Virat Kohli and Babar Azam Key as Arch-rivals Face-off. India last hosted Pakistan in a bilateral series in 2013 and the teams now meet only in global tournaments. The two teams last met in the group stages of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, with India convincingly defeating the old rivals to maintain their undefeated streak in World Cups. Read more here.
'Pakistan Is Dangerous Team, Can Defeat Anyone': Legendary captain Kapil Dev says that it's all about handling the pressure at such a big stage. He opined that Pakistan can come out victorious if India fail to handle the situation. Read here
Former India Cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Twitter: "On this nervous morning, one small advice. It is always a great idea to watch cricket by keeping away politics, hate and arrogance. Enjoy the day, celebrate your win not your rivals defeat. Treat it as a game not war."
Former England Captain Michael Vaughan on Twitter: "India should be too strong for Pakistan today .. But this Pakistan team in these conditions could beat anyone .. Hearing 1 Billion will be watching globally .. India to win."
Fans Pray For 'Peace' Ahead of India-Pakistan Clash: Fans of India and Pakistan called for “peace" and more cricket between the two Asian giants. The arch rivals will lock horns in Dubai in one of the biggest games of the tournament with an expected television audience of up to one billion people. Read here
Virat Kohli and Babar Azam Key as Arch-rivals Face-off: The two arch-rivals have met each other five times at a T20 World Cup and ‘Men in Blue’ have won on all the occasions. However, a new day awaits for both the teams on October 24 and they will have an equal chance to win. Read more here.
Kohli Looking to Leave a Legacy; Babar in Process of Building One: In India, at least 75 movie theaters are screening the match, with cheerleaders in place and staff kitted out in cricket gear, and have already sold out. Restaurant and bar owners hammered by the closures forced by the Covid-19 pandemic are cheering the day, for bumper pre-bookings and pre-pandemic prices. Read more here
Former India opener Virender Sehwag heaped huge praise on Hardik Pandya and put his weight behind the all-rounder’s inclusion in playing XI against Pakistan. Team India will re-ignite their rivalry with Pakistan on Sunday in the T20 World Cup clash. The Men in Blue is facing a problem of plenty in their camp with the squad full of quality players who performed exceedingly well in the warm-up clashes. Meanwhile, there are still a lot of uncertainties over Hardik’s inclusion in the final XI due to his bowling fitness. Read here
Five Mega Battles to Look Forward to in Much-awaited Battle: ndia vs Pakistan – it’s not just a game of cricket but an ocean of emotions of uncountable fans from both nations. Since the two teams meet only in ICC events amid the current geopolitical situation, the anticipation of the clash always remains high. After more than two years’ time, the arch-rivals are set to lock horns once again at the ongoing T20 World Cup. A look at some of the key battles which are expected to enlighten the viewers. Read here
The India vs Pakistan cricket matches have witnessed several on-field controversies. A look at some of the famous flashpoints and flare-ups among the teams on the cricket field. Read here
A Look at India and Pakistan’s T20I Performances in Last Decade: The euphoria surrounding India’s tournament opener against Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium is quite understandable, given that even a dead rubber between the two Asian neighbours creates a lot of noise among the followers of the game A look at India’s record against Pakistan in T20Is or ODIs World Cups will tell you that Men in Blue overwhelmingly dominate their bitter rivals as Men in Green are yet to register a single win against them. Read here
T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan’s Past Records at the Marquee Event: So far, since the inaugural edition of the tournament, India and Pakistan have come face to face on five occasions with the Men in Blue emerging victorious every time. And, ahead of the high-anticipating encounter; a look at India vs Pakistan’s records in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Read here.
The Match and Series That Ushered in the Indian Dominance: The first-ever encounter between India and Pakistan in a World Cup game during the 1992 World Cup at the SCG was the real turning point in the storied rivalry for the arch-rivals. Read more here.
Hello everyone. Welcome to our live coverage from the much-awaited India-Pakistan clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 to be played in Dubai tonight
India vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Latest Updates: Pakistan openers Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam started the chase solidly with the pair making full use of the fielding restrictions to collect a flurry of boundaries.
Virat Kohli scored 57 while Rishabh Pant made a handy 39 to lead India’s recovery after Powerplay trouble with India posting a decent 151/7 against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener in Dubai. For Pakistan, left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi was the star of the show as he first got rid of India openers with the new ball and then also accounted for Kohli in the death-overs.
The partnership between Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli was broken by Shadab Khan after the pair added 53 runs between them for the third wicket to help India recover from the triple blows in the Powerplay.
Shaheen Afridi struck twice to dismiss India openers before Hasan Ali got rid of Suryakumar Yadav as Pakistan landed three big blows in the Powerplay after opting to bowl first. By the halfway stage of their innings, India were in recovery mode with captain Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant driving the innings forward.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and decided to bowl first against India. They have left out Haider Ali from the twelve announced on match eve. On the other hand, India have left out Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar and Shardul Thakur from their eleven.
IND vs PAK Match Preview
India and Pakistan renew their high-profile but one-sided cricket rivalry on Sunday in a T20 World Cup blockbuster watched by hundreds of millions of fans across the globe. Virat Kohli’s India have beaten Pakistan in all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups.
Pakistan, however, go into the contest with 10 wins in a row in the United Arab Emirates, their home away from home for most of the last decade. It will be the first time the two nations have clashed since the 50-over World Cup in 2019.
Of the 12 World Cup losses for Pakistan, five have been at the T20 tournament.
Two were at the inaugural event in 2007 — a group game decided by a ‘bowl-out’ and a five-run loss in the final. “To be honest, what has passed is beyond us,” said Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Saturday.
“Records are meant to be broken.”
The tickets for the match in Dubai were sold out within hours of going on sale after the UAE government allowed a 70 percent crowd for World Cup matches in a relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions.
The South Asian nuclear rivals have only played in multi-national events like World Cups and the Champions Trophy as strained relations have stalled bilateral cricket since 2007.
Pakistan did tour India in 2012 for five limited-over matches but ties were not fully resumed as the two nations continued to be at loggerheads over multiple issues, with the disputed region of Kashmir and terrorism heading the list.
‘Full of intensity’
“The matches between Pakistan and India are always full of intensity so we need to perform well in all three departments of the game,” said Babar, who has two T20 International centuries to his name in 2021.
India and 2009 champions Pakistan are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the tournament along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.
The top two in each of the two pools progress to the semi-finals.
Kohli, who steps down as India T20 skipper at the end of the World Cup, described Pakistan as being “very strong”. He also shrugged off the significance of his side’s dominance.
“These things create distractions. What matters is how we prepare and execute on any particular day, regardless of the opposition,” he said. “You have to play your best cricket against them, because they have lots of talent and players who can change the game.”
Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman hold the team’s batting hopes while quicks Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali lead a potent bowling attack.
India, who bowed out of the semi-finals in the previous edition in 2016, outplayed England and Australia in their two warm-up matches in Dubai with top batsmen KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scoring half-centuries.
The pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah is looking good and premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got Australia’s David Warner and Mitchell Marsh off successive deliveries in their last tune-up.
Pandya backing
Kohli backed his team’s match winners including Hardik Pandya to come good in the tournament despite the all-rounder struggling with his bowling. “He is getting better in terms of getting prepared to bowl two overs for us,” said Kohli.
Despite the anticipation ahead of the game, the political soundtrack is also playing in the background. During the week, there were protests in India with calls to boycott the match in the wake of recent killings of 11 migrant workers and minority Hindus and Sikhs in Indian-administered Kashmir.
