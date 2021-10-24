Team India is all set to lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in the mega T20 World Cup 2021 clash at Dubai. It is one of the fiercest and storied rivalries in cricket’s history and has had its share of action and drama over the years. The stakes are always high in the IND vs PAK contests as players from both teams try their best to prove their supremacy over each other which more often than not flares up the atmosphere in the middle. The India vs Pakistan cricket matches have witnessed several on-field controversies and try and list down some of the famous flashpoints and flare-ups among the teams on the cricket field.

>Javed Miandad Mimicking Kiran More in 1992

It was the 1992 World Cup and legendary Pakistan batter Javed Miandad was in the middle of the quest to chase a 217-run target against India in Sydney. During the chase, Miandad got agitated by India wicketkeeper Kiran More’s excessive appealing. Things heat up after a moment and the two exchanged some words. The former Pakistan batter even complained about More to the umpire. On the very next delivery, he ran a double and even though he had made his ground, More took the bails off and appealed for a run-out. It didn’t stop there as More’s over-enthusiastic appeal for a leg-side catch of Miandad during the match brought out one of the most hilarious reactions from the Pakistan batter. A frustrated Miandad jumped up and down to mimic More, leaving everyone in splits.

>Venkatesh Prasad’s Perfect Reply to Amir Sohail in 1996

Pakistan have never beaten India in the World Cups but the iconic clashes surely witnessed some iconic moments and Venkatesh Prasad’s send-off to Amir Sohail is one of them. It was the 1996 World Cup quarterfinals, defending champions Pakistan were in driving seat during the 287-run chase with Sohail putting the Indian bowlers under pressure. However, one gesture from the Pakistan batter changed the course of the game. After he brought up his fifty with a lovely cover drive off the Prasad’s, some words were exchanged between the duo. Sohail pointed at the cover boundary, suggesting that he would be hitting Prasad’s next ball there. The gesture was enough to boost up the Indian pacer as he got the last laugh by getting him bowled on the very next ball. Prasad, who was generally quite calm and composed, didn’t hold back that time and gave an animated send-off to Sohail.

>Gautam Gambhir Heated Argument With Shahid Afridi in 2007

In recent time, after taking retirements, Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi have often been seen taking shots at each other. However, it’s not only their off-field altercation that made the news, they made some on the field too during their playing days. It was 2007 when Pakistan toured India and Gambhir got involved in a nasty verbal altercation with Afridi in the 3rd ODI at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur. After Gambhir hit Afridi for a boundary, the Pakistan all-rounder uttered a few words which the former didn’t react to. However, later in the same over, the southpaw collided with Afridi who was standing in his way while taking a single. Following the collision, things got heated as both players exchanged some heated words. The umpires had to intervene and calm down the duo.

>Gautam Gambhir-Kamran Akmal Spat in 2010

India vs Pakistan is undoubtedly the most anticipated clash in the Asian sub-continent as the political tension between the two nations amplifies the high voltage drama amongst the fans. It was the fourth match of the Asia Cup 2010 when Indian opener Gautam Gambhir had a heated argument with Pakistan’s glovesman Kamran Akmal while India were chasing the target of 268 runs. The Men in Blue were two wickets down, needing 101 runs in 97 balls and Gambhir was beaten on a delivery from Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal and wicketkeeper Akmal shouted for an appeal which was referred to the third umpire by the on-field umpire. Eventually, the Delhi boy was declared not out. During the drinks break a hot-headed Gambhir walked up to Akmal and argued with him regarding the appeal. The argument got heated until umpire Billy Bowden and Dhoni intervened to stop the scuffle.

>Harbhajan Singh-Shoaib Akhtar Verbal Exchange in 2010

The same Asia Cup match witnessed the clash between two friends Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar during the business end of the game. It was a tight match and both teams had an equal chance of stealing the victory. When Akhtar came on to bowl the 47th over and Turbonator hit him for a massive six, it didn’t go down well with the Rawalpindi Express. On the last ball of 49th over Akhtar bowled a bouncer to the Indian off-spinner after which they both indulged in a war of words while the drama continued in the last over. With India needing 2 runs off 3 balls with Mohammad Amir bowling the match-deciding over, Harbhajan had the last laugh as he swung his bat in full flow to send the ball for a maximum and rivals Pakistan out of the tournament.

