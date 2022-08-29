India vs Pakistan: Hardik Pandya Wins Hearts With His On-field Banter With Mohammad Rizwan

Hardik Pandya has displayed his exceptional all-round abilities as India registered a thrilling victory over Pakistan in their Asia Cup encounter in Dubai International Stadium on August 28. Hardik Pandya helped his team by picking up three wickets in the first innings. The 28-year-old then smashed 33 runs off just 17 balls in the second innings to get the winning points. In addition to his heroics with the bat and the ball, Hardik’s bromance with Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan caught the attention of everyone watching the game. During the second innings, Hardik hugged Rizwan by wrapping his right hand around the keeper’s neck.

Hardik’s on-field banter immediately went viral on social media. Netizens marvelled at the fact that Hardik was so calm in a high-voltage game. Pictures of Hardik and Rizwan soon went viral on Twitter and fans of both countries could not stop praising Hardik for his lovely gesture. The prolific all-rounder is known for his flamboyance on the field. Therefore, Hardik’s delightful banter doesn’t come as a surprise.

The much-awaited match between India and Pakistan lived up to its billing. Both the teams were highly competitive and there was very little to choose between the two teams. Defending a moderate target of 148, Pakistan started well when Naseem Shah dismissed KL Rahul for nought. Subsequently, Virat Kohli played a fearless knock to steady the ship. After the departure of Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya joined Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. The duo stitched together a wonderful 50-run partnership.

In the last five overs, Hardik Pandya took the game away from Pakistan with his trademark clean hitting. In the end, India required 6 runs to win from 4 balls. Hardik showed nerves of steel to finish the match in style by smashing Mohammad Nawaz for a six. Consequently, Hardik Pandya was awarded the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance in the match. India will now take on Hong Kong in their next match on August 31.

