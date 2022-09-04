India vs Pakistan Live Reactions Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Fans Shocked With Ravi Bishnoi's Inclusion in IND XI Over Axar, Ashwin

Pandya missed the Hong Kong clash to manage the workload, however, he is expected to return to India’s XI for the mega clash on Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will start the match as favourites as star India batter Virat Kohli has displayed a glimpse of his imperious talent with a fifty against Hong Kong and will look to continue it on Sunday. While they will also miss the services of Ravindra Jadeja who has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a knee injury. Avesh Khan is also expected to miss the clash as he was down with fever on Saturday and didn’t practice with the team.

Team India is expected to make radical changes in the XI from their previous clash against Pakistan as Rishabh Pant is expected to get a chance in the middle order while veteran Ravichandran Ashwin might also get a place if Avesh sits out.



Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the Asia Cup here due to a suspected side strain. Dahani is the third Pakistan pacer after Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wasim Jr to be ruled out of the tournament.

“He has complained off a side strain after the match against Hong Kong and he is being monitored but the medical team will probably decide to have a scan after 48 to 72 hours,” a PCB official aware of the developments in the Pakistan team said.

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda

