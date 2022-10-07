LIVE | India vs Pakistan Latest Score, Women's Asia Cup 2022: Deepti Sharma Double-strike Jolts PAK

We wanted to chase because we have only been batting first after coming here. Every game is special for us and we are looking to play the same brand of cricket. Pakistan are a very balanced side and on a day any team can beat anybody.
Live Cricket Score IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof opted won the coin toss and elected to bat first against arch-rivals India on Friday. India have been unbeaten while Pakistan suffered their first defeat on Thursday – against Thailand. Both the teams have made a couple of changes each to their playing XIs. Read More
Another left-armer into the attack - Radha Yadav. Her fifth delivery was fired down the leg-side and Nida Dar swept it away for an easy four. 8 runs from the over. PAK 53/3 in 9 Overs.
Rajeshwari Gayakwad introduced into the attack. A poor fielding from Harmanpreet Kaur results in two runs for Pakistan batter Bismah Maroof who was then rapped on the pad by Gayakwad later in the over and it looked quite plumb to the naked eye but surprisingly, the umpire thought otherwise. 6 runs from the over. PAK 45/3 in 8 Overs.
Another offspinner introduced into the attack. Dayalan Hemalatha comes after the end of the Powerplay. 6 runs from her first over. Nida Dar has joined her captain Bismah Maroof in the middle. PAK 39/3 in 7 Overs after opting to bat.
WICKET! Deepti Sharma finishes her third over with another wicket. Omaima Sohail went for a sweep but missed it and the ball crashed onto the pad with the umpire raising his finger. She goes back for a 2-ball duck. Pakistan 33/3 in 5.6 Overs.
WICKET! Deepti Sharma strikes. Pakistan have lost both their openers now. Muneeba Ali charged forward and missed a tossed up delivery with wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh doing the rest. Muneeba scored 17. Pakistan 33/2 in 5.4 Overs.
A wicket and just three runs in the first over of Pooja Vastrakar. Pakistan 28/1 in 5 Overs.
WICKET! Pooja Vastrakar gets India their first breakthrough of the match. Sidra Ameen made some room and failed to deal with the fullish delivery as she managed an edge to be out caught behind on 11. Pakistan 26/1 in 4.3 Overs.
Now Muneeba Ali gets her first boundary courtesy some sloppy fielding non-effort from an India fielder who didn’t dive and thus allowed the ball to run through mid-on for four. Three singles and a couple off the next five take PAK to 25/0 in 4 Overs.
Sidra Ameen makes some room and slams the second delivery from Renuka Singh past point for the first four of the Pakistan innings. 6 runs from the over. PAK 16/0 in 3 Overs.
Offspinner Deepti Sharma into the attack from the other end. Five runs from her first over. Pakistan 10/2 in 2 Overs. Muneeba did go airborne as she miscued one to cover but was fortunate that the ball landed safely.
Renuka Singh bowled the first way outside off to left-hander Muneeba Ali which was promptly called as wide. And then Muneeba got off the mark by playing one through backward point region for a couple - the outfield is really sluggish, the ball stopped on its own. Just five runs from the over. PAK 5/0 in 1 Over.
Out walk the two umpires followed by the Indian team. Renuka Singh will open the attack for India. Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen are the two Pakistan openers. Here we go.
Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu
A couple of changes for India today. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur is back and KP Navgire has to sit out while Sneh Rana has to make the way for Radha Yadav. Pakistan have also made two changes - Sadia Iqbal and Aiman Anwer have replaced Kainat Imtiaz and Diana Baig.
Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof wins the toss and opts to bat first against India in the 13th match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022.
India have beaten Pakistan in their last five meetings in T20Is including at the recent CWG 2022 in Birmingham where they took the silver. Will they make it sixth in a row today?
India have made a superb start to their campaigns beating Sri Lanka, Malaysia and UAE for a hat-trick of wins and thus occupy the top spot on the table. On the other hand, Pakistan suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Thailand in their previous match and are currently second on the points table. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India remain the only unbeaten side now while Malaysia have lost all their four matches.
Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 wherein today India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Sylhet.
India would expect that opener Shafali Verma comes out of the lean patch she has been enduring for some time and the team extends its domination of Pakistan when the two arch-rivals clash in their women’s Asia Cup T20 match in Sylhet on Friday. The Indian team gave ample game time to its fringe players, making as many as eight changes in the last two games, but against Pakistan — one of title contenders — the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is expected to have full strength team on the field.
Pakistan are coming into the contest after suffering a shock four-wicket defeat at the hands of minnows Thailand on Thursday.
The two sides currently occupy the top two spot in the points table with India, who have won three games on the trot, leading the table.
While an India-Pakistan tie always generates hype, the recent two matches between the two sides failed to produce a close game with India winning comfortably.
India were at their ruthless best as they brushed aside Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games in July. In fact, India have won the last five meeting against the neighbours in the format easily.
After being rested for a game each, the star openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana will be expected to provide a strong start.
The big-hitting Shafali will be feeling the pressure as she still looks low on confidence. She was able to spend some time in the middle in the match against Malaysia but looked scratchy and far from her best.
The teenager will be eager to shake off the rust and play some dominant knocks with the T20 World Cup fast approaching.
On the other hand, Mandhana and skipper Kaur are coming off stellar performances in the white-ball series against England.
Jemimah Rodrigues, who returned to the side after a wrist injury, is in imperious touch. After notching up her career-best score in the opener, she brought her second consecutive half-century of the tournament and along with all-rounder with Deepti Sharma inspired a win against UAE.
The bowlers have continued to be clinical in all three games.
On the other hand, Pakistan batters, who were hardly tested in the wins over Malaysia and Bangladesh, had the perfect opportunity to get some runs under their belts. But, barring opener Sidra Ameen who scored a fifty, they failed to impress, failing to breach the 120-run mark against Thailand.
Their bowling attack, which has been clinical in the tournament, had few runs to defend. Their batters will have their task cut out against a confident and firing India bowling attack.
Full Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and KP Navgire.
Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Ameen, Sidra Nawaz and Tuba Hassan.
