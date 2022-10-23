IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup 2022, Match 16: Rain Threat Looms Large as Old Rivals Clash at The MCG

Edited By: Feroz Khan
Melbourne
Several reports suggested that the sun is out in Melbourne which is a great sign for all the cricket fans around the world as India vs Pakistan is the most hyped match in this 2022 T20 World Cup where the Men in Blue will look to take revenge of their last year’s defeat against Babar Azam and Co.
Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has picked his India XI for the crucial Pakistan clash. He picked Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant in his team, while Ravichandran Ashwin also missed out.
Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the flight to Australia, after sustaining an injury, wished the Indian team to put their best foot forward ahead of their opening match in the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Weather will play a massive role in this match as rain is expected to play the spoilsport. It will become tough for the batters to tackle the overcast conditions with both teams having some quality pacers. It will be interesting to see how will spinners adjust their lengths if the pitch doesn’t offer any assistance to them.
The mere mention of the name Shaheen Shah Afridi is enough to send shivers down the Indian batting line-up, which has not been so comfortable against left-arm pacers over time. Not many international bowlers have created such an impact as Afridi on the strong Indian batting line-up, especially when you come to think of the fact that Afridi has played only one T20I against India. Here’s more
Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman
Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda
So what should be India’s best XI to take on Pakistan? While the batting line-up is pretty much sorted, there will be a toss-up in the bowling department. Pick Your Strongest Team India Playing XI here
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 stage. It’s a Super Sunday folks as fierce rivals India and Pakistan will square off at a jam-packed Melbourne Cricket Ground. Stick with us with all the latest updates.
Live Score And Updates IND vs PAK 2022 MCG: A new chapter will be added (if rain stays away) in the storied India vs Pakistan rivalry today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when the two giants clash in their opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage. The buzz around the contest can be gauged from the fact that hundreds of fans turned up to just watch India cricketers practice at the MCG on Saturday.
2022 has seen India and Pakistan clash twice so far – both times at the Asia Cup in UAE when they won a game each. Both the contests, unlike the past few, turned out to be quite closely fought. And hence, the excitement. The rarity of these two clashing on a cricket field has already made them a mouth-watering prospect.
India will rely heavily on their batting department as their bowling looks a bit weaker, while it is completely contrasting for Pakistan who have quality pacers who can click 140 kmph consistently but their batting is overdependent on the openers.
When will the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan be played?
The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will take place on October 23, Sunday.
Where will the T20 World Cup match India vs Pakistan be played?
The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
What time will the T20 World Cup match India vs Pakistan begin?
The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
India vs Pakistan Possible XIs
India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Arashdeep Singh
Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
