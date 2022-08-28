India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: Will Rohit Sharma Open With Virat Kohli in Dubai?

However, critics will quickly point out the past few meetings that have produced rather drab contests. Will Sunday produce another of one-sided results or an Indi-Pak classic?

The Asia Cup 2022 is underway and if the result of the first match is anything to go by, this edition is going to be full of surprises. Afghanistan thrashed five-time champions Sri Lanka in a one-sided contest on Saturday night. The match surely has thrown open their group which also comprises Bangladesh.

Which brings us to the Group A that comprises India, Pakistan and Hong Kong. The top-two teams from each group will progress to the next round – Super-fours and the two teams which finish at the top will contest for the title on September 11.

Apart from the history that this particular clash carries, tonight’s encounter provides India with a chance to apply their aggressive batting approach in a multi-team tournament. Captain Rohit Sharma has openly admitted the team has embraced this tactic and will be following it going forward. What will add to their confidence is their batting returning to a full strength with the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul returning.

For Pakistan, their pace attack has been affected due to injuries to Shaheen Afridi and then Mohammad Wasim.

As far as the match goes, the side chasing at the venue has seen more positive results if T20 World Cup and IPL 2021 are taken into account.

The encounter will be a special one for Kohli as it will be the 100th T20I of his career and after a long break, he will be itching to get back his old touch. He will thus become just the second player in international cricket history to have played 100 matches each in all three formats.

At the Asia Cup, India have a better head-to-head record against Pakistan having beaten them eight times out of 14 and losing five. One match produced no result.

Will it be 9 tonight? Stick with us for all the updates.

