Highlights Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan: Rizwan, Nawaz Star as PAK Beat IND in Last-over Thriller

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Updates: Check here for all the live score, live match text updates from IND vs PAK 2022 Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Dubai // Updated: September 04, 2022, 23:56 IST
IND vs PAK Highlights, Asia Cup 2022 Super Four: Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz were the star for Pakistan as they defeated India in a last-over thriller to start their Super Four stage campaign with a five-wicket win. Pakistan chased down the target of 182 in 19.5 Overs with Rizwan hitting 71 while Nawaz belting 42 off 20. Read More

Sep 04, 2022 23:53 IST

Sep 04, 2022 23:28 IST

IND vs PAK Live: Pakistan Win With a Delivery to Spare

Pakistan beat India by five wickets. Iftikhar Ahmed drives the first delivery he faced from Arshdeep Singh past the bowler and takes a couple with Pakistan wiping out the deficit to win with a delivery to spare. Pakistan (182/5 in 19.5 Overs) beat India (181/7 in 20 Overs) to start Super Four stage with a thrilling win. Arshdeep had conceded a four earlier in the over but then raised Indian hopes by trapping Asif Ali lbw. However, by then Pakistan needed 2 off 2 which they achieved rather easily.

Sep 04, 2022 23:24 IST

PAK vs IND Live Score: Asif Ali Falls on 16

WICKET! Another twist?! Arshdeep Singh has trapped Asif Ali lbw on 16. He reviewed but looks plumb. Ball tracker confirms it would have hit the stump. Pakistan 180/5 in 19.4 Overs, chasing 182.

Sep 04, 2022 23:17 IST

Pakistan vs India Live Score Asia Cup: Asif Ali All But Seals This One

That dropped catch has come back to haunt India quickly. Asif Ali shows his power as he launches one from Bhuvneshwar Kumar  over long-on for a six. And then Khusdhil Shah pulls away a short delivery for four. Asif then slams the final delivery over extra cover for four more to make it 19 from the 19th over. Pakistan 175/4 in 19 Overs, chasing 182.

Sep 04, 2022 23:09 IST

IND vs PAK Latest Updates: An Eventful Over

Pakistan need 26 runs off 12 deliveries now. Ravi Bishnoi bowled three wides, had a review for a caught-behind and saw with frustration as a catch was dropped off his bowling. 8 runs in the over, Pakistan 156/4 in 18 Overs, chasing 182.

Sep 04, 2022 23:08 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live Updates: Asif Dropped on 0

DROPPED! Arshdeep Singh has dropped a sitter. Asif Ali went for a slog sweep and a top-edge followed. Arshdeep at short third man region appeared cool but the ball bursts through his hands.

Sep 04, 2022 23:06 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score: IND Four Minutes Behind

This could cost India dearly. They are four minutes behind in the over-rate.

Sep 04, 2022 23:05 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score: India Review For a Caught-behind

Ravi Bishnoi bowls one down the leg-side and Asif Ali wanted to pull this but misses. The umpire called it a wide but India reviewed. UltraEdge registers very faint spike. Would that be enough to overturn the on-field decision though? The TV Umpire is not going to make his decision in a haste it seems. Split screen summoned. And the not out decision stays. Pakistan 151/4 in 17.2 Overs, chasing 182.

Sep 04, 2022 22:59 IST

PAK vs IND Live Score: Rizwan Falls on 71

WICKET! Another massive breakthrough for India. They have gotten rid of both the set batters in quick time now. Hardik Pandya has taken some beating tonight but he deliveries with the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan on 71. A slower delivery from Pandya and Rizwan chips it to long-off and Suryakumar Yadav makes no mistakes. Pakistan 147/4 in 16.5 Overs, chasing 182.

Sep 04, 2022 22:50 IST

Pakistan vs India Live Score Asia Cup: Excellent Over From Bhuvi

Exactly the kind of over India would have wanted at this stage. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has allowed just four runs in it and also dislodged the dangerman Mohammad Nawaz as well. Pakistan 139/3 in 16 Overs, chasing 182.

Sep 04, 2022 22:48 IST

IND vs PAK Latest Updates: Nawaz Falls on 42

WICKET! A much-needed breakthrough for India and it comes courtesy Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has outfoxed Mohammad Nawaz with a slower one to have him hole out at long-off on 42. Brilliant from Bhuvneshwar as Nawaz was running away with the game from India. Pakistan 136/3 in 15.3 Overs, chasing 182.

Sep 04, 2022 22:44 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live Updates: Pakistan in Comfortable Position Now

Mohammad Nawaz’s blinder of an innings  so far and Mohammad Rizwan’s fluent fifty have put Pakistan in the driver’s seat. Yuzvendra Chahal has conceded 16 runs in his final over including back-to-back fours to Nawaz. Rizwan also struck a four in the over as well. Pakistan need 47 off 30 to win this now. Unless India can take a couple of wickets here, this contest is headed only one way from here, Rizwan is batting on 62 off 44 whil Nawaz is on 42 off 18.

Sep 04, 2022 22:38 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score: Nawaz Playing a Blinder

Hardik Pandya is back. And he deliveries another expensive over. Mohammad Nawaz first punished him for erring in length by slamming it over extra cover region for a four and then was lucky that the an edge flew safely over the keeper’s head for four. 12 runs from the over. Pakistan 119/2 in 14 Overs, chasing 182.

Sep 04, 2022 22:33 IST

PAK vs IND Live Score: Another Decent Over For Pakistan

Arshdeep Singh back for his third over of the innings. He repeatedly tried for yorkers but failed to land them and it included one which Mohammad Nawaz slammed for a straight four. Arshdeep though persisted and finally nailed it which resulted in an appeal for lbw but it was turned down. 11 runs from it. Pakistan 107/2 in 13 Overs, chasing 182.

Sep 04, 2022 22:29 IST

Pakistan vs India Live Score Asia Cup: Fifty For Rizwan

FIFTY! With a couple, Mohammad Rizwan brings up his half-century. And  those two runs also bring up Pakistan’s 100 in 12.4 Overs. They are chasing 182 to win.

Sep 04, 2022 22:26 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live Updates: Boundaries Keep Coming For Pakistan

Ravin Bishnoi is back for another over. Mohammad Nawaz goes for a slog sweep and connects it well enough to clear the midwicket boundary for a six. 10 runs from the over as well. Pakistan are keeping up with the required run-rate. India need a wicket or two here to regain control. Score 96/2 in 12 Overs, chasing 182.

Sep 04, 2022 22:22 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score: Rizwan Resumes With a Six

So after a short drinks break, Yuzvendra Chahal continues. And Mohammad Rizwan muscles a full toss from the leggie over deep midwicket for a six. 10 runs from the over. Pakistan 86/2 in 11 Overs, chasing 182.

Sep 04, 2022 22:16 IST

PAK vs IND Live Score: Pakistan 76/2 in 10 Overs

Pace returns in Hardik Pandya. And Mohammad Nawaz slams the second delivery over long-on for a six. Pandya does well to keep them to just two off the next four. Score 76/2 in 10 Overs, chasing 182.

Sep 04, 2022 22:13 IST

Pakistan vs India Live Score Asia Cup: IND in Control

Two fours but a wicket as well in the over of Yuzvendra Chahal. Mohammad Nawaz  is the new batter who has just gotten off the mark by cutting one to send the ball running past short third man fielder for a four. Pakistan 67/2 in 9 Overs, chasing 182.

Sep 04, 2022 22:11 IST

IND vs PAK Latest Updates: Fakhar Falls on 15

WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal strikes. The pressure of scoring quick runs gets to Fakhar Zaman who wanted to launch this over long-on but a clever Chahal dragged his length back. Fakhar holes out to Virat Kohli on 15. Score 63/2 in 8.4 Overs, chasing 182.
Sep 04, 2022 22:06 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score: A Tidy Over

Ravi Bishnoi is back into the attack after taking the wicket of Babar Azam in his first over. Five singles and a legbye in his second over. A good job from the Indian spinners so far - doing exactly what Pakistan spinners did earlier in the match. Score 57/1 in 8 Overs, chasing 182.
Sep 04, 2022 22:03 IST

PAK vs IND Live Score: Rizwan Starts Well

Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal pressed into action after the Powerplay. Mohammad Rizwan collects a boundary in the over and has now moved to 30 off 20. Pakistan 51/1 in 7 Overs, chasing 182.
Sep 04, 2022 22:02 IST

Pakistan vs India Live Score Asia Cup: 50 up For PAK

Mohammad Rizwan at his fluent best tonight. A misfield from Virat Kohli at mid-off gives him another four and brings up Pakistan's 50 in 6.4 overs.
Sep 04, 2022 21:59 IST

IND vs PAK Latest Updates: Pakistan 44/1 in Powerplay

Rohit Sharma brought back Arshdeep Singh for the final over of Powerplay. Mohammad Rizwan played a stunning pickup shot to send the ball flying over backward square leg region for a six. Barring that, Arshdeep bowled well to keep Pakistan to two more in the over. 8 runs from it. Pakistan 44/1 in 6 Overs, chasing 182.
Sep 04, 2022 21:54 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live Updates: Expensive Start From Pandya

This doesn't seem to be Hardik Pandya's night. After a two-ball duck, he has been creamed for 14 runs by Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman in his first over of the innings. It began with Rizwan hitting the first delivery to fine leg for four before Fakhar Zaman cutting the fourth through point for a four to get off the mark. Rizwan then finished the over steering a short delivery over short third man fielder for his second and over's third boundary. Pakistan 36/1 in 5 Overs, chasing 182.
Sep 04, 2022 21:49 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score: A Successful First Over From Bishnoi

India captain Rohit Sharma inserted spin as early as the fourth over and the ploy worked with Ravi Bishnoi getting rid of Babar Azam in it. Just three runs and a wicket in it. Pakistan 22/1 in 4 Overs, chasing 182. Mohammad Rizwan has been joined by Fakhar Zaman.
Sep 04, 2022 21:47 IST

PAK vs IND Live Score: Babar Falls on 14

WICKET! A tame dismissal this one. Babar Azam had started well and was looking to continue in the same flow as he wanted to hit this to midwicket but ends up be caught by the fielder. Oh and then the umpire asked Babar to wait  while they checked for the no ball. And it's fine. A massive breakthrough for India. Babar scored 14. Score 22/1 in 3.4 Overs, chasing 182.
Sep 04, 2022 21:42 IST

Pakistan vs India Live Score Asia Cup: Another Productive Over For PAK

Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues from one end. The over was turning out to be a good one but for  the final delivery when Babar Azam pulled a short delivery away for four. 8 runs from it. Pakistan 19/0 in 3 Overs, chasing 182.
Sep 04, 2022 21:37 IST

IND vs PAK Latest Updates: A Tidy First Over From Arshdeep

So left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh neutralises the rollicking start of the first over by giving away just two in the second over. Pakistan 11/0 in 2 Overs, chasing 182.
Sep 04, 2022 21:33 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live Updates: A Superb Start

A boundary each to Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam in the first over of Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Pakistan are up and running. 9 runs from the over. Rizwan opened his and team's account with the first ball of the chase - cutting it through point for four. And then Babar using his wrists to send the penultimate delivery to midwicket region for a four. Score 9/0 in 1 Over, chasing 182.
Sep 04, 2022 21:29 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score: The Chase Begins

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are the two Pakistan openers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will open the attack for India. Here we go. Target: 182.
Sep 04, 2022 21:18 IST

IND vs PAK Latest Updates: India 181/7 in 20 Overs

Oh he would enjoy and remember this for a while. The young Ravi Bishnoi has collected back-to-back fours off the final two deliveries to ensure Indian innings finishes on a high. 10 runs and a wicket in the final over, bowled by Haris Rauf. India 181/7 in 20 Overs. It was in fact a superb over from Rauf after he started with a wide before bowling three dot balls in a row including one off which Virat Kohli refused a single. Pakistan need 182 to win.
Sep 04, 2022 21:15 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live Updates: Kohli Run Out on 60

WICKET! In his aim for a second, Virat Kohli ends up being run out after flicking one to deep square leg region and Asif Ali made a direct hit to catch him short. Kohli scored 60 off 44. India 173/7 in 19.4 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 21:11 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score: A Superb 19th Over From Naseem

Considering he went for plenty in his first three overs, Naseem Shah has done well to keep India to just seven runs in his final over. And he took a wicket as well. Score 171/6 in 19 Overs. Virat Kohli has been joined by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Sep 04, 2022 21:09 IST

PAK vs IND Live Score: Hooda Falls on 16

WICKET! A timely breakthrough for Pakistan comes from Naseem Shah. Deepak Hooda wenr for a biggie but was undone by the slower delivery as he holes out to deep midwicket on 16 off 14. India 168/6 in 18.4 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 21:07 IST

Pakistan vs India Live Score Asia Cup: Fifty For Kohli

FIFTY! Second consecutive half-century for Virat Kohli. He reaches the milestone in style - uses his wrists to flay one over midwicket region for a six. He moves to 53 off 46. A good over for India this one - 16 runs off Mohammad Hasnain who finishes his spell with 1/38. India 164/5 in 18 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 21:00 IST

IND vs PAK Latest Updates: A Decent Over

Deepak Hooda shows his skills - picks the gap through covers to send the ball racing away for a four. Virat Kohli has now moved to 47 off 34 - a good innings but needs to step up unless Hooda decides to shift gears. India 148/5 in 17 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 20:55 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live Updates: Shadab Finishes His Spell

A couple and three singles in the over of Shadab Khan as he finishes his four-over spell with figures of 1/31. The spinners have really put Pakistan in a comfortable position after the beating the pacers took in the first half of the innings. Score 140/5 in 16 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 20:52 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score: A Wicket But 9 Runs

Mohammad Hasnain did land a big scalp in Hardik Pandya but also ended up leaking 9 runs. Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan looks good to go after that awkward landing. India 135/5 in 15 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 20:49 IST

PAK vs IND Live Score: Rizwan in Pain

Mohammad Hasnain greeted Deepak Hooda with a short delivery and the India batter arched his back to try and get this over the keeper's head. However, he didn't connect but the ball kept rising and flew over the leaping keeper's grasp who then landed on his left leg that caused him some pain. The team physio has been summoned. India 135/5 in 14.5 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 20:46 IST

PAK vs IND Live Score: Pandya Out For a Duck

WICKET! That's a massive blow to India. Mohammad Hasnain gets his first wicket as Hardik Pandya whips one away to short midwicket where Mohammad Nawaz dived to his left to complete the catch. Pandya walks back for a 2-ball duck. India 131/5 in 14.4 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 20:43 IST

Pakistan vs India Live Score Asia Cup: A Good Over For PAK

Rishabh Pant had collected a streaky four in the over - an outside edge to third man region - but reverse sweep proved to be his downfall. 8 runs from the third over of Shadab Khan take India to 126/4 in 14 Overs. Hardik Pandya joins Virat Kohli
Sep 04, 2022 20:41 IST

IND vs PAK Latest Updates: Pant Falls on 14

WICKET! Rishabh Pant has been caught at point on 14. His innings ends early with Shadab Khan landing another major blow. Pant went for the reverse sweep but ends up hitting it to the point fielder. India 126/4 in 13.5 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 20:37 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live Updates: Naseem Continues to Leak Runs

Naseem Shah continues to be expensive today. He returns for a second spell and Virat Kohli drives the first delivery through covers for a superb four. Rishabh Pant then shows his power later in the over as he pills one away to deep square leg region for a four. 13 runs from it. Naseem has now leaked 38 runs from 3 Overs. India 118/3 in 13 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 20:31 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score: Nawaz Finishes a Fine Spell

Another tidy over from left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz - allows just four singles in it. He finishes with 1/25 from four overs. India 105/3 in 12 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 20:29 IST

PAK vs IND Live Score: Productive Over For India

An eventful second over from Mohammad Hasnain. The over began with Rishabh Pant hoping to steal a single after Virat Kohli played one towards short midwicket but rightly sent back even as the fielder unleashed a direct hit. Then Hasnain dropped one short which Kohli slammed to deep square leg region for a four. And then Hasnain bowled two consecutive wides as well. 8 runs from the over. India 101/3 in 11 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 20:26 IST

Pakistan vs India Live Score Asia Cup: 100 up For India

Some wayward bowling from pacer Mohammad Hasnain as he bowls consecutive wides with India reaching 100/3 in 10.4 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 20:21 IST

PAK vs IND Live Score: A Good Over From Nawaz

A superb over from left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz before the drinks break. Five singles and a wicket in it. Pakistan are pulling thigs back a little. Virat Kohli (18*) has just been joined by Rishabh Pant (1*). India 93/3 in 10 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 20:18 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score: Surya Falls on 13

WICKET! Oh dear, he was playing so well. Suryakumar Yadav would be livid with himself for failing to carry on after two sublime boundaries to get his innings underway. He went for his favourite sweep shot against Mohammad Nawaz  but gets a thick top-edge to hole out to Asif Ali. He scored 13. India 91/3 in 9.4 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 20:15 IST

PAK vs IND Live Score: Poor Fielding Gets Kohli a Streaky Four

Virat Kohl is lucky that a thick outside edge he got off Shadab Khan fell short of the fielder at short third man region who went for the catch and the ball bounced right in front of him and then sneaked past for four. 9 runs from it. India 88/2 in 9 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 20:12 IST

Pakistan vs India Live Score Asia Cup: Surya in Sublime Touch

Suryakumar Yadav seems to have resumed from where he left in the game against Hong Kong. He has charged forward and lifted one from Mohammad Nawaz elegantly over extra cover for a four. Virat Kohli then shows his supreme running between the wickets by taking a couple despite the fielder putting in a dive at extra cover. 8 runs from the over. India 79/2 in 8 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 20:09 IST

IND vs PAK Latest Updates: Run Flow Continues

KL Rahul might have departed early in the over of Shadab Khan but leaving two new batters in the middle - Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli - but that doesn't change anything as far as run-flow goes. Suryakumar gets off the mark off the first delivery with a cut shot for four and then Kohli ends the over with a beautiful whip for a four as well. 9 runs from the over. India 71/2 in 7 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 20:06 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live Updates: Rahul Falls on 28

WICKET! KL Rahul also fails to cross 28 like his opening partner after holing out to long-on fielder. Spinner Shadab Khan strikes with his first delivery of the match. Rahul charged forward and ended up hitting it without much power behind to be caught by Mohammad Nawaz. India 62/2 in 6.1 Overs, lose both openers.
Sep 04, 2022 20:04 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live Updates: India 62/1 in Powerplay

Virat Kohli has walked in at no 3. And Haris Rauf welcomes him with a bouncer which is too high and the ball keeps flying for five wides. Kohli though gets off the mark with a punch for a single. 8 runs and a wicket in the over. India 62/1 in 6 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 19:59 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score: Rohit Holes Out on 28

WICKET! Some relief for Pakistan now. Rohit Sharma wasn't looking to curb his aggressiveness. He top-edged one from Haris Rauf with Khushdil Shah going for the catch - he did catch it but ended up colliding with teammate Fakhar Zaman. No harm done though as Khushdil kept hold of the ball. India 54/1 in 5.1 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 19:56 IST

PAK vs IND Live Score: Change of Pace But Not of Runs

Mohammad Nawaz leaks eight runs in his first over. He must be happy with the effort though judging by how his fellow bowlers have fared so far. India 54/0 in 5 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 19:55 IST

Pakistan vs India Live Score Asia Cup: 50 up in no Time

Now the first over of spin. Babar Azam hoping to slow things down and inserts Mohammad Nawaz into the action. However, KL Rahul doesn't care. He charges forward and thumps one from the bowler over his head for a straight four to bring up India's 50 in just 4.2 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 19:53 IST

IND vs PAK Latest Updates: The Assault Continues

Seeing that his new ball bowlers have taken some beating, Babar Azam slots in right-arm fast Haris Rauf. But he gets a cold welcome from Rohit Sharma who drives the good length delivery through covers for a four. Rauf corrected the length but Rohit spotted it early and easily pulled that away to midwicket boundary for a maximum off the following. Credit to Rauf for keeping the India batters for just two off the remaining four. Still 12 runs from the over. India 46/0 in 4 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 19:48 IST

IND vs PAK Latest Updates: Rahul of The Old Ladies & Gentlemen!

KL Rahul, you beauty. Naseem Shah tried outfoxing the India batter with a slower one to start the third over. Rahul spotted it early and unleashed a beautiful aerial drive to send the ball gliding over covers for a six. And then he ended the over in the same fashion but with an audacious whip that sent the ball flying into the sightscreen for a six. 14 runs from the over. India openers are in blazing form. Score 34/0 in 3 Overs.
Sep 04, 2022 19:42 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live Updates: Rohit Continues to Find Boundaries

Mohammad Hasnain into the attack now. He first got the better of Rohit Sharma  - beating him on the outside edge. And then Rohit launched the following over mid-off for a splendid four. 9 runs from the over take India to 20/0 in 2 Overs. This has been quite a start from the defending champions.
Sep 04, 2022 19:38 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score: Rohit Starts With a Bang

Rohit Sharma is in the mood tonight. Having been criticised for slow batting, the India captain gives an early indication of how he's going to bat. After KL Rahul handed him over the strike with a single to open his and India's account, Rohit left a delivery for the keeper. And then charged forward to slam one over covers  for a four. Perhaps, his confidence boosted, Rohit then picked up the length quite early and pulled the final delivery handsomely over midwicket for a six. 11 runs from the over. India 11/0 in 1 Over.
Sep 04, 2022 19:31 IST

PAK vs IND Live Score: All Set For The Game

So we are done with the national anthems. Pakistan cricketers in their customary pre-match team huddle. Out walk the two India openers- KL Rahul accompanied by his captain Rohit Sharma. Naseem Shah will open the attack. Here we go!
Sep 04, 2022 19:10 IST

IND vs PAK Super Four Live: India Captain Rohit Sharma at The Toss

We would have bowled first but need to play freely (now) and assess a good score on this pitch. Momentum counts in this format, you've to be on the money from the start, not worry about external pressures.  Injury is something we can't control, Jadeja has been ruled out and he's back home. It was a headache to select the playing eleven

Sep 04, 2022 19:09 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Updates: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam at the Toss

The dew could be a factor, that's the reason we're bowling first. We had a lot of positives from the last match against India. The message is to play positively.

Sep 04, 2022 19:07 IST

Live Score Asia Cup: India Playing XI

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Sep 04, 2022 19:06 IST

IND vs PAK Latest Updates: Pakistan Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
Sep 04, 2022 19:06 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Live Updates: Team Changes

Rohit Sharma informs at the toss that Hardik Pandya is back in the eleven after being rested for the game against Hong Kong. Deepak Hooda and surprise surprise Ravi Bishnoi get a game as well. Pakistan captain Babar Azam confirms one change - Mohammad Hasnain replaces Shahnawaz Dahani.
Sep 04, 2022 19:02 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score: Match Toss

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in this the second Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022.
Sep 04, 2022 18:46 IST

IND vs PAK Live: Pitch Report

Sanjay Manjrekar: "I am looking at a pitch you can trust. It's not two-faced like the one we had in Sharjah. The grass is similar on both sides."
Sep 04, 2022 18:21 IST

IND vs PAK Live: Who Will Get The Axe And Who Makes The Cut?

Sep 04, 2022 17:53 IST

PAK vs IND Asia Cup 2022 Live: Pick Your Strongest India XI For The Match

In the last six days, India and Pakistan defeated Hong Kong to make the next round. The venue is still the same but, surprisingly, the squads are not. It’s time for you to pick the strongest XI for the mouth-watering game against the arch-rivals. Choose wisely here
Sep 04, 2022 17:47 IST

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score And Latest Updates: India Full Squad

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda
Sep 04, 2022 17:46 IST

IND vs PAK Super Four Live Updates: Pakistan Full Squad

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali
Sep 04, 2022 17:35 IST

IND vs PAK 2022: Teams Battling Injuries

Coming into the tournament, both India and Pakistan lost their respective premier fast bowlers to injuries. And now, ahead of their second meeting, they continue to battle injuries. India are now without the services of Ravindra Jadeja for the remaining of Asia Cup 2022 while Pakistan will be without Shahnawaz Dahani tonight.
Sep 04, 2022 17:29 IST

India vs Pakistan Live Score: Get Ready For Round 2

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022. The tournament's second weekend fixtures have been same as the last one - Saturday's Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka followed by Sunday's India vs Pakistan. However, Sri Lanka have repaid in kind after losing to Afghanistan in the group stage - they defeated them last night to start their Super Four campaign on a winning note.

 Earlier, Pakistan lost captain Babar Azam early in the chase with young spinner Ravi Bishnoi accounting for his scalp in the Powerplay. However, Mohammad Rizwan led a quick recovery with a few stylish boundaries before Yuzvendra Chahal struck with the wicket of Fakhar Zaman on 15.

Virat Kohli top-scored for India with a solid 60 off 44 as they posted a challenging 181/7 in 20 Overs. At one stage, after a fiery start from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, India looked set for anything in the region of 200 but Pakistan bounced back in the middle overs, courtesy their spin duo of Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan to bring the scoring-rate under control. Kohli struck four fours and a six during his innings and was run out in the final over before Ravi Bishnoi sliced consecutive deliveries over point for successive fours.

India made a splendid start courtesy some aggressive batting from captain Rohit and Rahul. Each of them got off to a start but failed to convert them. Both Rohit and Rahul were dismissed on 28 each after adding 54 runs in five overs together. Suryakumar Yadav began well but fell cheaply on 13 as Pakistan hit back following the Powerplay assault.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the coin toss and opted to field first against India. He expected the dew to play a role in the latter half of the match so decided to chase.

Match Preview

It’s time for the round 2 of cricket’s fiercest rivalry at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE. The two teams began their respective campaigns last Sunday when India emerged victorious by five wickets in what turned out to be an evenly contested match. India made it to the Super Four stage on the back of two wins – against Pakistan and Hong Kong. On the other hand, Pakistan thrashed Hong Kong to book the fourth and final spot with a record 155-run win. Since then, the two teams have been further hit by injuries – India’s more concerning with allrounder Ravindra Jadeja out of the remainder of the tournament and reportedly expected to miss the T20 World Cup as well. Pakistan will be without Shahnawaz Dahani for the tonight’s clash after the bowler complained of side strain.

They might have been depleted even further but the rivalry isn’t shorn of intensity considering how rare is it for the two teams playing each other on the cricket field for some time now. After the much-hyped clash of last week, the focus would firmly be on playing good cricket tonight with the winner taking a giant step towards securing a final spot.

On what date will the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India vs Pakistan be played?

The Asia Cup Super Four match between India and Pakistan will be played on September 4, Sunday.

Where will the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India vs Pakistan be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE.

What time will the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India vs Pakistan begin?

The Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India and Pakistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on September 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India and Pakistan?

The Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India and Pakistan will telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four  match between India vs Pakistan?

The Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs PAK Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Axar Patel/Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here