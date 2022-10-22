India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12s Match Coverage on TV And Online

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash is all set to be played on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The two eternal rivals have been placed in Group 2 along with Bangladesh, Netherlands, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

India did clinch a six-wicket victory against defending T20 World Cup champions Australia in the warm-up match but their pace bowling at the death has been an area of huge concern. Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah will not be taking part in the T20 World Cup due to a back injury. And in Bumrah’s absence, Indian pace unit will depend a lot on veteran bowlers like Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India and Pakistan had last faced each other at the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup in September and the Babar Azam-led side had secured a five-wicket victory in that contest.

Ahead of Sunday’s T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan, here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will take place on October 23, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match India vs Pakistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match India vs Pakistan begin?

The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs Pakistan Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Arashdeep Singh

Pakistan Predicted Line-up: Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shan Masood, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

