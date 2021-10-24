India vs Pakistan Rivalry: The Match and Series That Ushered in the Indian Dominance

“If we can play without fear and pressure and everyone does their bit, we can beat them"- Javed Miandad, Former Pakistan captain and coach (15 October 2021)

“I’m hopeful that we will end our losing streak against India in World Cup matches. People take an Indo-Pak match very seriously and some even go on to say that ‘we will be happy even if only we can win against India during the World Cup." – Inzamam-ul-Haq, Former Pakistan Captain (May 2019)

“As a player and coach, the ambition is there to end this jinx but, in T20 format, it is all about confidence and how you read the pitch and how you play on that particular day. Yes, it is at the back of the mind that we don’t seem to do well against India in these big events, especially the ICC World Cups." Waqar Younis, Former Pakistan captain and head coach (February 2016).

Advertisement

The above statements from three of the iconic players of Pakistan cricket ahead of every World Cup in the last three editions say it all. There is a sense of desperation even among the former players who just fail to explain why Pakistan keep faltering against India when it matters the most, despite having a superior one-on-one record (all international games combined) against their arch-rivals. And, if you go and dig the quotes and sound bites from old newspapers and TV stations between the first-ever encounter in 1992 and the 2009 encounter, every Pakistani player and fan’s ultimate ambition was to beat India in a World Cup match.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table | Most Wickets | Most Runs

Perhaps, the main reason could be that a win in a multinational tournament like World Cup is worth more than the dozens of victories achieved in bilateral matches. Of course, those results seldom matter to fans after a couple of years, while World Cup wins become part of the folklore in Indo-Pak rivalry.

In that sense, the first-ever encounter between India and Pakistan in a World Cup game during the 1992 World Cup at the SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground) was the real turning point. Even if Pakistan won its first-ever World Cup in that edition, but the jinx against India continues till this date and it rankles them like anything. The Indian team not only managed to win in 1996 (quarter-final knock out the game),1999, 2003, 2011(semi-final), 2015, and 2019 games in the ODI World Cups, but they also have had a similar stronghold in T20 World Cups as well with four wins out of five games while one was tied.

Of course, this was not the case during the early Indo-Pak rivalry on the cricket field. The modern Indian fans may even find it hard to believe that overall Pakistan’s win-loss record against India in ODIs and Test matches is far superior! In ODIs, India had to wait till 2006 to register four wins in a row (although in 1997 India did win 4 out of 5 games as one game ended as no result due to rain) against its neighbour while Pakistan did it immediately after losing the first match which was played in 1978. There were two occasions in the 1985-88 timeline when Pakistan won 5 matches in a row. In fact, Pakistan has also managed to beat India in 8 consecutive matches.

Advertisement

However, India finally managed to break the streak of such humiliating defeats in 1997 when they won a five-match ODI series in Toronto by a margin of 4-1. If there is one series, which, arguably, can be claimed as the turning point in India’s domination over Pakistan, it has to be 1997 one. That was the mighty team of the 1990s which had the likes of Inzamam, Saeed Anwar, Shahid Afridi, Ijaz Ahmed, Saleem Malik, and Ramiz Raja. Pakistan can say that they missed the services of the great Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, but then India too didn’t have their first choice pacers like Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad. Pakistan still possessed a quality attack in that series with Aaqib Javed and Saqlain Mushtaq while the Indian attack featured the likes of Debasis Mohanty, Harvinder Singh, and Abey Kuruvilla. Perhaps, that series also instilled the belief that if India could win with such a depleted side, they could always do better with a stronger team.

Advertisement

In the last decade (since 2010) Pakistan has managed just 4 wins out of 14, while India has won 10 in the ODIs and clearly India’s dominance is not just restricted to World Cup matches anymore. Psychologically, every Pakistan team is fearful of any Indian team as used to be the case in the 1980s and 1990s when the reverse was perhaps true. India could have easily bettered its record against Pakistan (just 9 wins out of 59 matches while Pakistan has won 12) in Test matches even if it had played a couple of series in the last one and half-decade. The two rivals last played a Test series in 2007. In that backdrop, Team India, once again, will start as overwhelming favourites in Dubai on 24th October since Pakistan has managed just a solitary win against India in the T20 format and that of course came outside the World Cup. So, Pakistan beware of the historical jinx once more!

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here