India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021: 5 Mega Battles to Look Forward to in Much-awaited battle in Dubai

India vs Pakistan – it’s not just a game of cricket but an ocean of emotions of uncountable fans from both nations. Since the two teams meet only in ICC events amid the current geopolitical situation, the anticipation of the clash always remains high. After more than two years’ time, the arch-rivals are set to lock horns once again at the ongoing T20 World Cup. The game is scheduled to be played in Dubai, but fans from across the world will have their eyes on it. Both India and Pakistan have named a mix of experienced and young players for the mega event. However, only eleven players will be taking the field on Sunday. The final line-up will be revealed at the toss but until then, let’s have a look at some of the key battles which are expected to enlighten the viewers.

>Virat Kohli vs Shadab Khan

India captain Virat is a master of his craft but more often than not he has fallen prey to leg-spinners. Pakistan has a magician in Shadab Khan who spins misty webs around the batters who fail to read the turning ball. Can Kohli break the jinx and surprise Shadab on Sunday? Or will it go all South for the Indian captain, we’ll wait and watch.

>Jasprit Bumrah vs Babar Azam

Skipper Babar is currently the poster boy of Pakistan cricket. Be it a loss or win, the captain is the one who always hogs the limelight. He is in a great vein of form, especially in the shortest format in which he has scored over 2200 runs. To tackle him, India would get their frontline pacer – Jasprit Bumrah in action. The right-arm quick had a decent run in the IPL 2021 recently and the way Azam was undone by Kagiso Rabada in the practice game, the pace will be the tool to restrict him.

>Mohammad Hafeez vs Ravindra Jadeja

It will be a treat to watch when two of the finest Asian all-rounders go up against each other. Hafeez brings with him the experience of featuring in 5 World Cups and is a vital cog in Pakistan’s line-up. Jadeja, on the other hand, is quick like a lightning bolt and his cleverness is unmatchable. It would be a great encounter between youth and experience.

>Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Shah Afridi

Another delightful tussle in which we would see the best Asian opening batsman take on a young left-arm quick who has risen to success in no time. Rohit has the technique and the experience while Shaheen has the pace and the exuberance of youth with which he is already threatening to displace some of the modern greats of the game. It’s a fact that Rohit has issues against left-arm pacers which he needs to care about. And by any chance, Shaheen bowls a shorter delivery to Rohit, nothing more could you ask for than a mighty HITMAN pull shot.

>Fakhar Zaman vs Mohammed Shami

Neither Indian nor Pakistani fans could forget the innings that Fakhar Zaman played in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final. It’s safe to say that Indians got to know him only after that knock that spoiled the party for the Men in Blue. But, that’s a bygone era and the Indian bowling unit has improved leaps and bounds since then. One of the flag bearers in this department is Mohammed Shami who will be a hard nut to crack for the Pakistan batters. After all, they will be dealing with a man who has got a hat-trick in the 50-over world cup.

These are some of the rivalries that shall be on display in Dubai on Sunday. But we all know, an India vs Pakistan match has much more to offer. Let’s get ready for the action and try not to miss it because of the times which we are living in, such matches happen once in a blue moon!

