India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021: 'Thanks To The IPL, Our Team Has A Lot Of Experience Of Playing In The U.A.E.

Former India batsman Suresh Raina believes that the experience of the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the UAE would help Team India when they take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match on Sunday in Dubai.

The arch-rivals are set to lock horns in a much-awaited clash and are likely to have some advantage of being familiar with the conditions. The Indian players have recently played enough games here during the second phase of the IPL 2021. Whereas for Pakistan players, the UAE is considered as their second home ground.

As India are set to play Pakistan for the sixth time in a T20I World Cup, they will enter the contest on the back of an unbeaten streak against the Men in Green. Raina, in his latest column for the ICC, mentioned that India have a great mix of young and experienced players who would make the team capable of winning the game.

“Thanks to the IPL, our team has a lot of experience of playing in the U.A.E. and dealing with the conditions there which should stand them in good stead. The good thing from an Indian perspective is that there is a really strong line-up of experienced players with Virat joined by Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja as leaders of the team," Raina wrote in a column for the ICC.

Raina knows both skippers Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are very passionate and love to lead from the front.

“This year, it will be exciting as both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are excellent leaders, and knowing how important the game is, there will be so much passion on show from both teams. You know that the captains will set the example on that front, and that passion filters through to the rest of the team," he said.

“Babar is one of the leading T20I batters in the world. Like Virat Kohli, he is proof that good batting and good captaincy go hand in hand," he added.

Pakistan will be looking to prove a point after their failure to win against India in the previous attempts.

“The fact that Babar has senior players around him like Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez will help him because this is still the first major tournament in which he is captaining the team. It’s going to be a very good contest with Virat in one corner and Babar in another. They are both really competitive guys who know what the rivalry is all about," Raina said.

