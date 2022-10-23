India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: Can India Overcome the Demons of Left-arm Pace at the MCG?

The sight of Rohit Sharma trapped leg before wicket by left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan with one that swirled into the right-hander and hit him on the back leg in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2021 in Dubai exactly 365 days ago cannot be forgotten.

The image of KL Rahul knocked over by a similar delivery from the dangerous Pakistan pacer with the ball passing through the gap between bat and pad to disturb the timber still gives the Indian batsman nightmares and the Pakistan team confidence.

Identical deliveries, the only difference was that Rohit’s leg came in the way while Rahul showed little footwork.

The mere mention of the name Shaheen Shah Afridi is enough to send shivers down the Indian batting line-up, which has not been so comfortable against left-arm pacers over time. Not many international bowlers have created such an impact as Afridi on the strong Indian batting line-up, especially when you come to think of the fact that Afridi has played only one T20I against India and fell injured to miss the Asia Cup in August-September.

The fiery spell of bowling in which he reduced India to six for two in his first seven deliveries has created a lasting impression in the minds of the Indian batsmen and the cricket fans the world over.

It is not just this Indian line-up but overall in the Indian cricket history, that it has struggled against the left-arm pacers. Even newcomers like Sam Curran of England or Daniel Sams of Australia have struck early against India to mark their arrival on the international stage.

One cannot forget the lanky Bruce Reid, the left-arm pacer from Australia, picking up six wickets in each innings of the 1991-92 Melbourne Test with his scalps including Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Ravi Shastri and Manoj Prabhakar in both the innings, Sanjay Manjrekar, Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev among others.

Or for that matter, in the 1985-86 season in his debut Test series, Reid accounted for the likes of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, Srikkanth, Shastri, and Md Azharuddin with his ability to take the ball away from the right-handers and also be able to straighten it from a height that the Indian batsmen were not really used to.

Facing left-arm pacers is not so easy a task and it helps to have a left-armer or two regularly in the nets. In the 2016-17 season, the Indian team regularly hired the services of Rajasthan left-arm pacer Aniket Choudhary to get used to facing bowlers of this ilk regularly.

The Indian team also had left-armer Khaleel Ahmed for a while and now have Arshdeep Singh in the squad and one who has shown a willingness to improve with every outing and gaining confidence.

It’s not just Rohit, who has been found wanting against left-arm pacers. Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav have struggled against pacers bowling left-arm over the wicket. Yadav may be the highest scorer for India this year but he has already been dismissed by quite a few left-arm pacers including Fareed Ahmed of Afghanistan, Josh Little of Ireland, Dominic Drakes, and Obed McCoy of the West Indies, and the New Zealand great Trent Boult in the last one year.

The sight of Kohli fishing well outside the off-stump against David Willey earlier this English summer and the Indian top-order falling cheaply to England’s best left-arm pacer this year in T20Is, Reece Topley, has reminded everyone time and again about India’s weakness against the left-arm pacers and the angle that they delivery from over the wicket.

The problem with the Indian batsmen is that they don’t face quality left-arm pacers in India nor is there anyone in the domestic circuit to force their way into the Indian team and stay there for a long period. The likes of Jaydev Unadkat came and went while Mukesh Choudhary made an impression in IPL 2022 and accompanied the Indian team along with another left-armer Chetan Sakariya for their 10-day long camp in Perth before travelling to Brisbane for their warm-ups ahead of the World Cup.

India have not had the quality of left-arm pacers that Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra provided in the decade between 2000 and 2010.

As a preparation for the eighth ICC T20 World Cup, the Indian captain Rohit and the other top-order batsmen have been having extended net sessions, facing throw-downs from an angle and a length that would normally be sent by Afridi. The Indian batsmen seem to have benefitted from the presence of Sakariya and Choudhary bowling to them in Perth and also having Arshdeep in their ranks.

Captain Rohit Sharma said on the match eve on Friday that the rare fortnight-long preparation before the World Cup was beneficial for the team.

“When you go on big tours, you need to prepare well, especially when you travel outside India. You need to have time in hand to prepare the way you want to prepare because it takes time. This was a conscious effort from the team management and the BCCI that come to the big tournament, we want to have time in hand to prepare ourselves and the talk of having time in hand started right after the last World Cup.

“We said, we know where the World Cup is happening, and we made a very conscious decision of going to Australia a little earlier than expected because we were supposed to play the (ODI) series against South Africa that unfortunately, we all had to miss to prepare for this big event. That is something that was happening in the background right after the (2021) World Cup. We know how key preparation is. A lot of the guys who are part of this team have not been to Australia, so that was also one of the reasons we wanted to come here early.

“We had a great time in Perth. We were there for nine days, and then we came to Brisbane. We prepared. We played a couple of practice games in Perth just to get used to the conditions and the pitches. Obviously, you can’t travel all around Australia and play on all pitches, but we could get whatever we could get.

“I thought Perth was the right time for us to start. Obviously, the time difference is not too much. Also, you can easily get acclimatised to the time zone and that was also one of the reasons. I thought the way we went about the entire Perth leg was good for us. We could specifically focus on certain things when it comes to batting, and the bowlers could work on certain things for all this unique time, and we were lucky enough to get the time in hand to prepare ourselves and come here to Melbourne."

The time is now for Rohit and Co. to translate the preparations into effective performances and no better occasion than the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, against Shaheen Shah Afridi at the gigantic Melbourne Cricket Ground, the venue where the legendary Wasim Akram bowled an inspired spell of fast bowling against England in the 1992 World Cup final to help Pakistan lift the title for the first and only time.

