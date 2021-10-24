India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: ‘Getting ready for mother of all matches’ - Fans launch meme fest on Twitter

Finally, the day has come when Virat Kohli’s Team India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a World Cup face-off and fans across both nations can’t just keep calm. Reactions are pouring in on social media as the world is set to witness one of the epic rivalries on the cricket field on Sunday night in Dubai.

The face-off between India and Pakistan has also triggered the creativity of the fans who are super active on Twitter. Millions of them have begun posting messages and pictures related to the game as the IND vs PAK hashtag (#INDvsPAK) topped the trending list of the micro-blogging site on Sunday.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Advertisement

Ahead of the much-anticipated cricket match between the two neighbouring countries, fans have launched a meme fest on the social space which is as entertaining as an India vs Pakistan cricket match. Let’s have a look at some of the reactions:

>ALSO READ | IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: ‘Pakistan Is Dangerous Team, They Can Defeat Anyone’ – Kapil Dev

Meanwhile, a few fans also posted some old photographs to remember the former India cricketers who had played a massive role in glorifying Indian cricket in the past.

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the event, came with another masterpiece of their renowned ad campaign ‘Mauka Mauka’.

This digital engagement will only shoot up once the match begins at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday night. Both teams will enter the contest with a decent practice under their belt, having played two warm-up matches each. Pakistan beat West Indies by seven wickets in their first match before losing to South Africa in the second. India, on the other hand, won both their warm-up matches, beating England and Australia.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here