India vs Pakistan Weather Forecast, T20 World Cup 2022: 68 to 90 Percent Chances of Rain During Match Time

The T20 World Cup 2022 is finally here and the Asian fans are eagerly waiting for this weekend when arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other. The high-voltage clash is scheduled to be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, which will be a full house as all the tickets for this colossal venue have been sold out. But to everyone’s utter disappointment, there are high chances that the weather could play the spoilsport on Sunday.

Several parts of Australia are experiencing a wetter-than-average summer due to a third straight La Nina weather event. Melbourne is one of the areas which is receiving rain in plenty, and thus, the India vs Pakistan game is in jeopardy.

According to the Australian government’s website, the chances of showers are very high in the morning and early afternoon.

“Very high (95%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and early afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then tending southerly in the early afternoon," the forecast on the website read.

If the predictions of Accuweather.com are to be believed, there is a 68% chance of precipitation in the morning which reduces to 25% in the afternoon. However, by the evening, the showers are likely to be heavier with approximately 2 hours of continuous downpours. The cloud cover would be around 94 percent throughout.

The start time of the game is 7 pm local time, which is 1:30 pm IST. In such a case, there is quite a possibility that much awaited India vs Pakistan game might go without a single ball being played. It’s to be noted that there are no reserve days for the group-stage clashes but only for the semi-finals and the final.

There is a 96% chance on October 21, Friday, that it might rain, and the same weather would remain the following day, but the sun might shine partly. However, on the match day, Sunday, October 23, the city is expected to receive heavy rainfall with more than 60% chance of precipitation.

