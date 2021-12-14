India vs SA: Why Priyank Panchal Was Preferred Over Prithvi Shaw For South Africa Tour

Opener Prithvi Shaw was not named in India’s Test squad for the tour of South Africa. He was not even named for India’s home series against New Zealand and was instead included in India A side that took on South Africa A. This tour gave the selectors a lot of insight into several young players who could be picked for the main side.

Prithvi Shaw started his career with a bang after smashing a century against West Indies. However, even when Rohit Sharma injured his hamstring, the selectors have included Priyank Panchal as the opener ahead of Prithvi Shaw. The first of the 3-Test series will take place in Centurion on December 26.

One of the biggest reasons behind Prithvi not getting a chance for this series against South Africa was his inability to churn out big and consistent scores for India A. In the 5 innings he played against South Africa A, he was not able to score even one half-century.

Prithvi Shaw scored 48 runs in the first match, he then scored 42 runs in the first innings of the second match and 18 runs in the second innings. He then scored 5 runs in the first innings of the last match and followed it up with 38 runs in the second innings.

In total, he scored 151 runs in 5 innings, certainly not enough to convince the selectors to pick him as the reserve opener.

Priyank Panchal, on the other hand, was the captain of the side in the first two matches of the series against South Africa A. He scored 96 runs in the first match but then failed in both the innings of the second match. Despite this, he has been added to the side considering his performances in first-class cricket over the years.

Apart from Panchal, Hanuma Vihari too made it to the side and he has been in great form. The right-handed batsman has scored 3 half-centuries in 5 innings.

