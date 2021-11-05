India vs Scotland Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match, November 05, 07:30 PM IST

>India vs Scotland Dream11 Team Prediction for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 cricket match: An upbeat Indian team will look to keep their semi-final chances alive with they lock horns with Scotland in the T20 World Cup Group 2 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, November 05.

India flexed their muscles in their last game against Afghanistan and this gave their campaign the much-needed boost after their losses to Pakistan and New Zealand. They need to not only win this match with a big margin, but hope and pray other results to fall in their favour.

Scotland got their campaign off to a rocking start with a win over Bangladesh in Round 1. However, this stage has not been kind to them – they were smashed by Afghanistan by 130 runs in the first match and then lost to Namibia by four wickets in the next game. However, they pushed New Zealand in the last game, but once again lost the match by 16 runs.

Ahead of the match between India vs Scotland; here is everything you need to know:

>IND vs SCO Telecast

The India vs Scotland game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

>IND vs SCO Live Streaming

The match between India vs Scotland will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>IND vs SCO Match Details

India will clash with Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai at 07:30 PM IST on November 05, Friday.

>IND vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Rohit Sharma

Vice-Captain- Matthew Cross

>Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Cross

Batters: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Michael Leask

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

>IND vs SCO Probable XIs:

>India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

>Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

