>India vs Scotland Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup and T20Is: India finally got off the mark in their last game against Afghanistan. The hosts defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs to keep their semi-final hopes alive. They will now take on Scotland in match 37 in Dubai and they will need to press the accelerator even harder if they have to give a bump to their NRR.

India cannot afford to lose any of their remaining matches in the T20 World Cup and have to be at their best against both Scotland and Namibia. Not only this, India’s chances of making it to the next round depends a lot on the clash between Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Advertisement

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Scotland, who made it to this round, are already out of the competition, but they can take pride in the fact that a win here against India can spoil the party for the 2007 champion. They come into this match after having pushed New Zealand in their last match, but still lost the match by 16 runs.

Scotland will depend on their batters to come to the fore against India and their captain Kyle Coetzer said they will hope to play their best cricket against India.

This is an important match for India and they cannot take Scotland lightly, but if the match against Afghanistan is anything to go by, the Virat Kohli-led side look to play with freedom and this is perhaps their best chance to dominate this match.

Here we take a look at the head to head encounter between India and Scotland in T20Is over the years.

>India vs Scotland in T20Is

India and Scotland have only faced each other once in T20I, in a world cup and India won this game quite comfortably.

India are the clear favourites going into the match, but such has been their form in the first two games that they cannot take Scotland lightly as the Scots can certainly spring a surprise.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here