>India vs Scotland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match 37 Live Coverage on Live TV Online: India and Scotland will lock horns in Match 37 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday, November 5, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. India got their campaign back on track with a thumping win over Afghanistan on Wednesday by 66 runs. However, India need to press even harder when they take on Scotland as they need to win the remaining two matches with a good margin. Scotland, on the other hand, have already been knocked out of the competition as they have lost all three games. They pushed New Zealand hard in the last game and would be far more confident.

India’s semi-final prospects still hang in the balance after their drubbing against Pakistan and New Zealand, but they would want to win their remaining matches.

>When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between India (IND) vs Scotland (SCO) start?

The match between India (IND) vs Scotland (SCO) will be played on Friday, November 05.

>Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between India (IND) vs Scotland (SCO) be played?

The match between India (IND) vs Scotland (SCO) will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai.

>What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between India (IND) vs Scotland (SCO) begin?

The match between India (IND) vs Scotland (SCO) will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India (IND) vs Scotland (SCO) match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for India (IND) vs Scotland (SCO) match.

>How do I watch the live streaming of India (IND) vs Scotland (SCO) match?

The match between India (IND) vs Scotland (SCO) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

>India (IND) vs Scotland (SCO) probable playing XIs:

>India Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

>Scotland Probable Playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

