‘I Feel 51-49 in Favour of…’: Ex-India Opener Predicts Winner of India vs South Africa 1st T20I

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra made some stunning predictions ahead of the Indian men’s cricket team’s 5-match T20I series against South Africa.

Ahead of the first encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, Chopra said that South Africa can win the match even though he considered India as the favourites.

“Earlier I was saying India will win this match, but now I am feeling South Africa can win this match. If South Africa wins the toss, they will win the match 100% but if India wins the toss, then also I feel 51-49 in favour of South Africa," Aakash Chopra said on his own Youtube channel.

Aakash Chopra also expects Yuzvendra Chahal and Kagiso Rabada to be the ones to star with the ball with both having a successful IPL 2022. The Indian leg-spinner picked up 27 wickets to win the Purple Cap as the South African speedster Rabada got 23 scalps.

“Chahal and Rabada will take three or more wickets. Chahal bowls everywhere now. (Rishabh) Pant is the captain, so he might get him to bowl more towards the death. His numbers are good, whether it is against [David] Miller or Quinton de Kock. Kagiso Rabada - powerplay, death overs - I think he is going to get a couple of wickets," he said.

Aakash Chopra also said that he feels the Indian pair of Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer will star for India with the bat as South Africa will have Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram to score the runs.

“Hardik and Shreyas will together score more than 65 runs. Rahul Dravid has said in the press conference that Hardik will play the finisher’s role but that doesn’t mean that he cannot bat up the order. Send Hardik in whenever a wicket falls after 10 overs. There will be bouncers and Tabraiz Shamsi’s leg-spin against Shreyas, he will be troubled a little," he said.

“Quinton de Kock and Markram will together score more than 65 runs. Markram will play spin a little cautiously and hit the pacers. Quinton de Kock is in very good form, knows this ground well, has scored good runs here and plays well against India. There is no bowler in this team other than Chahal who troubles him," Chopra added.

