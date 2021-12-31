India vs South Africa, 1st Test: KL Rahul Set The Blueprint For Jasprit Bumrah And Mohammed Shami to Deliver The Knockout Punch

At Centurion, KL Rahul faced 370 balls for 146 runs across two innings. One of India’s most attacking batters, someone who plays every conventional shot in the book, and innovates relentlessly in Twenty20 cricket, set up a famous Test match win.

He played some beautiful shots, the cover drive that looks effortless, the flick that is so effective when the bowler is a bit too straight, the front foot defence that absorbs all the energy of the bowler and drops the ball at the batter’s feet.

But, Rahul’s best shot in the match, if such a thing is possible, was when he played none.

Advertisement

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

The manner in which Rahul left the ball alone, the hallmark of a Test opening batter, who knows where his off stump is, was the difference between crease occupation and an early dismissal.

The way Rahul drove bowlers to distraction ensured that the fall of a wicket at the other end did not necessarily mean a disruption of the peace he had created at the crease.

Like a gourmand on fast, Rahul denied himself the thrills of cracking the ball to the boundary, and in doing so ensured that India had no spills.

>Also Read: From Gabba to Centurion - A Historic Year for Indian Cricket

This is not something that happened by accident.

It is a realisation that Rahul has come to as he has evolved as a batter, and he conceded as much at the end of India’s win.

“I think that’s the key to Test cricket - you need to enjoy leaving balls outside the off stump. It’s something that I am enjoying doing a lot, to be honest," said Rahul. “Mistakes happen when you get bored of doing the same things. But for me I’ve tried to enjoy leaving balls outside off stump, enjoy playing the defensive shots, enjoy tiring the bowlers at times - that is what is expected out of me as an opener."

Advertisement

This is indeed what is expected of any Test opener, and even the most attacking of them all, Virender Sehwag, was an expert at leaving alone deliveries that threatened his outside edge.

Advertisement

It is a different matter that he cashed in devastatingly when the ball was there to be hit, never missing an opportunity to attack.

If Rahul’s batting — and he was named Man of the Match in a low-scoring game — set up a template of sorts, it also gave India’s watchful bowlers a clear blueprint to work with.

If Rahul leaving the ball the ball strengthened India, it was perfectly backed up by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami refusing South Africa the same luxury.

Advertisement

Where South Africa were profligate on the opening day, spraying the ball around and hitting varying lengths, Bumrah and Shami were resolute in making the batter play.

Bumrah creates some extraordinary angles with his unconventional delivery stride, getting the ball to either come at you or leave you depending on where he delivers it from.

Shami is a more straight-line bowler, running through the crease with an action that coaches would recommend.

Advertisement

And yet, using their varying methods, both bowlers attacked the stumps relentlessly.

What this meant was that South Africa’s batters did not have the luxury of bedding down and assessing the changing conditions and the bowling.

It also meant that being at the crease was an intense affair for South Africa’s batters.

Every single ball faced required fierce focus. From the time the bowlers were at the top of their mark, to the moment when bat made contact with ball, there was no let-up.

To do this over and over, even to straight deliveries, is draining.

Advertisement

But, when you add to this the skill element of two high-class practitioners of fast bowling — movement in the air and off the pitch — and it is only a matter of time before the mistake is forced.

In tennis, a key metric is the number, or percentage, of unforced errors that a player makes. In cricket, this is not given as much weightage. Rather you sometimes say a batter got himself out or played a poor shot.

There was some of that from South Africa’s batters, but a majority of dismissals were enforced by Bumrah and Shami. They worked them over like experienced boxers, jabbing, crossing and hooking over and over till an opening came to deliver the knockout uppercut.

Advertisement

The application of great pressure and heat, without respite, is needed to turn carbon into diamonds. But that result is the exception rather than the rule. For the majority of circumstances, pressure pushes things to the point where it can no longer be resisted and something has to give.

In this case, the pressure of Bumrah and Shami broke the back of the South African batting.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here