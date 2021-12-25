India vs South Africa 2021-22: 'Ajinkya Rahane in Good Space'-Rahul Dravid Not Worried About Ex-Test Captain

India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has full confidence in Ajinkya Rahane. He revealed the former Test vice-captain is in a positive state of mind and looks hungry to get the runs. “I have and positive conversations with him, he has trained very well. It has been no different to conversations with others. He seems to be in good space," Dravid told reporters on the eve of the first Test of the series. Rahane is horribly out of form and he is bound to feel lost, however, Dravid’s statement will give confidence to the Mumbai batter and fans alike. He was tripped of Test vice captaincy on the back of some poor form which saw him score 411 runs in 12 Tests this year at an average of 19.57.

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Advertisement

>‘Rahane Just One Innings Away’

Meanwhile former India pacer and Rahane’s domestic teammate Zaheer Khan has said the Mumbai batter needs just one innings to hit form. “There have been mixed performances for Ajinkya Rahane. There is no doubt about it. He is under immense pressure. That is the fact. For any cricketer, to go through this kind of phase, you’ve got to have that mental toughness to come out of it. The good part is that you are still there and you are one inning away. As a batsman or cricketer, you should have such a belief."

“Through my personal experience, if someone is going through a rough patch, you’ve got to have that belief that you are just one inning or one good knock away from that good performance. If you hit that, things change very fast as well. This is what I would advise Ajinkya at this stage. As a cricketer, you need to accept these challenges and take them head-on," Zaheer Khan said while speaking to the Times of India in an interview.

>

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here