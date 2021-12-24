India vs South Africa 2021-22: 'Five-Bowler Strategy Reduces Workload'-Vice Captain KL Rahul

Will India opt to field four or maybe five seamers when they take the field against South Africa in the first Test match? It has remained a regular strategy under Virat Kohli outside subcontinent conditions, affirming Kohli’s image as an aggressive, in-your-face captain. Over the years, India have started to produce a battery of seamers—Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma. If India’s new Test vice-captain KL Rahul is to be believed, this is the strategy going forward as it reduces the workload among the bowlers.

>Also Read | India vs South Africa: Shreyas Iyer to Duanne Olivier - List of Players to Watch Out for in Test Series

Advertisement

“I think most teams have started playing four bowlers and every team wants to pick up 20 wickets and that’s the only way you can win a Test match. We have used this tactic and it has helped us in away games. In every Test match that we have played away from India, it has helped us. So, workload also becomes slightly easier to manage that way with five bowlers and when you have that kind of quality, you might as well use them," said KL Rahul in a virtual Press Conference.

When India came here last time they were handed a huge defeat at Centurion. Rahul said the pitch usually changes nature quickly, starting off slow, picking up the pace before becoming slow again.

“Even the last time we played here the wicket started off slow and quickened up and got slow again. And whatever information we have gathered about the Centurion pitch, yes it’s been that kind of a pitch. Yes, even the centre-wicket practice, yes we have experienced same things. And we tried to prepare accordingly."

>ALSO READ | ‘A Man-eater When It Knows There’s Prey Around’: Tendulkar Lauds Rohit Sharma’s Success in Tests

Advertisement

Just hours ago before the Presser, India’s iconic spinner Harbhajan Singh announced his international retirement. Rahul was asked to react to the big news. “Bhajji Pa has been one of the greatest spinners for our country and he has been really supportive to the youngster; he really welcomed us into the team. So, I would like to wish him well for the next chapter of his career. We have had some great time, wish him all the luck."

Advertisement

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here